Kourtney Kardashian changes last name on her driver’s license to Barker: Say my name

kourtney kardashian, star reality TV and member Kardashians, celebrities are stirring up the column! The 44-year-old socialite recently visited Instagram To reveal a significant change in her life: She officially changed her driver’s license to reflect her married name. That’s right, Kourtney Kardashian is now Kourtney Kardashian Barker!

The change comes more than a year after her secret wedding to the drummer blink 182, Travis Barker, in May 2022. In true Kardashian fashion, Kourtney couldn’t resist sharing the news with her millions of followers. She posted an adorable black and white picture Instagram, proudly displaying her new driver’s license with her full married name below. sub headline? Well, it was simple, but with the command:

say my name,

Naturally, people were curious as to why Kourtney decided to include her maiden name as a middle name. Keeping his fans always informed, he answered questions with screenshots The Knot website, popular site Of weddings The explanation provided by Page was rooted in tradition. Apparently, it has long been a tradition for the bride to take her husband’s last name, omitting his middle name.

However, Kourtney decided to preserve her first name as her middle name, creating a unique blend of both identities. According to KnotThis practice marks her transition from her former life to the new life as a Shrimati. Barker. But that is not all! Kourtney’s name has been in the news lately for more reasons than just her driver’s license.

After she shared a set of stunning maternity photos with her rocker husband, observant fans couldn’t help but notice a tease comment from Travis Barker. She posted a cryptic message which got everyone speculating about the name of her baby. Barker wrote cryptically:

I already know his name. Ah, the secret!

Fans can’t wait to find out what name the power couple has chosen for their little bundle of joy. Although she’s kept her mouth shut about details, Kourtney sparked a firestorm by posting additional photos of the couple posing together next to an outdoor drum set. Could this be a sign of a musical legacy he has in mind for his child? only time will tell!

Take the opportunity to know all about the Kardashian-pregnancyrevolver,