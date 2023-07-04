Kourtney Kardashian changed her surname on her driver’s license to Barker. TV and celebrities

1 of 3 Kourtney Kardashian – Photo: Playback/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian – Photo: Playback/Instagram

kourtney kardashian Shared a novelty with his followers on the profile of the social network. influencer Added her husband’s last name to an official document. married with travis barkerBlink-182’s drummer, as of May 2022, has made her new name official on her driver’s license.

In the caption of the publication, in which he shows his photo in black and white and below the full name, Courtney made a joke.

Kardashian wrote on her new license, “Say my name.”

In addition to the document photo, Kourtney also shared an explanation to stories about wives changing their surnames with their husbands’. In the United States, people usually have two first names (primary and middle, such as Joao Victor) and a last name. Her full name was Kourtney Marie Kardashian, she dropped Marie and added Barker.

“It has long been a tradition for a bride to take her husband’s last name, and traditionally she drops her middle name and keeps his last name (her ‘maiden’ name) as her middle name . Husband’s last name becomes your new last name,” read the text.

Above the text, in a screenshot that explained her decision to change her name, she wrote:

“If you don’t know…”.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a boy! Last Saturday (24), the businesswoman shared on her social networks, the long-awaited moment of revelation tea. This is the couple’s first child. She is already a mother of three children, a result of her relationship with businessman Scott Disick. The musician is father to two teenage children, Landon and Alabama.