Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have a second daughter

This was revealed on Monday 3 July kit harrington it is rose leslieThe actor of the series “Game of Thrones” had a second child. Although no further details have been released, a representative for the actor has confirmed that it is a girl.

They are “delighted to welcome a little girl into the family,” he told Page Six. At the start of the year, when he announced his wife’s pregnancy, Jon Snow’s interpreter revealed that he was dreading the arrival of another heir.

The couple is discreet and prefers to keep the details of their personal life private, even as they do not have social media accounts. Their first child was born in 2021, who is yet to be named.

Kitt and Rose met in 2011 on the set of the HBO series, in which they played a romantic couple. They tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Scotland.

new successor

The past week has been a busy one for international families. Actress Nikki Reed announced the birth of their second child with Ian Somerhalderjust a day after the singer john legend publicize the arrival of a fourth daughter, Wren Alexander Stephens, with whom the marriage resulted in chrissy teigen,

Ideal Naomi Campbell Also announced the arrival of another successor. The news was shocking to everyone, as the pregnancy was kept a complete secret. She was already mother to a girl child born in 2021, it was also surprisingly announced.

