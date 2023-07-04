Kim Kardashian takes her daughter and nieces to a fun Barbie exhibit

Just days until the premiere of the long-awaited live-action barbie, Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian The family traveled with the girls to Los Angeles for an in-depth experience in the glittering pink world of the most famous dolls on the planet.

Kim shared new photos from her visit to the “World of Barbie” expo in Los Angeles with sister Khloe, daughter Chicago West, five-year-old nieces True Thompson and Stormi Webster, and six-year-old Dream Kardashian.

“Barbie girls in Barbie’s world 💕,” Kim captioned the carousel of photos documenting the fun outing.

The girls posed for individual and group photos in the iconic doll closet, on the beach, in a life-size Barbie box, on the set of “The Barbie Show” — and even on the Barbie space shuttle.

The younger cousins ​​went with pink looks, each had their own style, and according to Khloe, they had a lot of fun in that space.

Kim thanked World of Barbie in her Instagram story and described the exhibit as “the most fun experience for our girls.”

The new Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous doll and Ryan Gosling as Kane, will hit theaters in Brazil on July 20.

Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream at Barbie’s World in Los Angeles / Playback / Instagram / @kimkardashian

barbie most awaited movie

by: Murilo Rocha

On July 20, the live-action version of “Barbie” by Warner Bros. The film will feature Doll, directed by Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), and will feature Doll facing an identity crisis and continuing to search for her identity after leaving Barbielandia. The new trailer shows some of their scenes in the pink and colorful world and contrasts with the real world. But what are the reasons why this film is so much awaited? Understand!

margot robbie

For those who are addicted to the DCU, the actress brings life to Harley Quinn or Harley Quinn for Intimacy. She found major fame in “I, Tonya,” but as Gotham City’s anti-hero, she reached the hearts of many. It turns out that her casting is a hype in itself: The talented, blonde got into character and gave her that special touch. She uncovers that secret: how is she going to go from ‘crazy’ Harley to being the perfect Barbie and the Ann version of her?! We’ll find out soon enough.

The doll doesn’t even have the visionary vision of Barbie’s whole world: she’s a doctor, mermaid, veterinarian, journalist, lawyer… all. But what about Kane? Well, he… He’s a great lover. The film will bring her into greater prominence and show other versions of Sundar, which in itself is a great hope to explore different versions of the doll. Including Ryan Gosling. The actor was criticized for his age, but that didn’t stop him, and he retorted to GQ:

“If people don’t want to play with my ken, there are plenty of other kens to play with. It’s a little weird, that kind of #notmyken idea. I mean, had you ever thought about Kane before this[film]? And everyone agreed, for him to have a job that is nothing. But all of a sudden it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, this has never happened. You never cared… If you really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. Therefore, your hypocrisy has been exposed.”

Song

Dua Lipa is warming up to the mega-hit disco pop she does so well, by the way, “Dance the Night”, the soundtrack will also bring in other great pop names: Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Lizzo, According to the official Instagram of the film, Charli XCX… and many more to come.

secret within secret

The main factor that makes the movie such a big unknown is this: either it will be a huge success, or it will be a huge failure. Everything the film was built around raised expectations: no one knew exactly what to expect. Is it just a comedy? a romantic comedy? Is there more to come? Even knowing the central point of the plot, the question remains: will “Barbie” be a revolutionary live action? we hope so!

Life in plastic…

Ultimately, the biggest uproar came after her first official photo of Margot as Barbie was released. When it was announced, it was still too early to know what was to come, but after the official announcement of the project, the film began to grow organically, gaining even more notoriety with Mattel and Warner all but one of them. There was a special action for those who wanted to be Barbie or Ken. After that… the publicity kept on increasing. The film will open soon and all the mysteries will be solved. We’ll be back soon with more “Barbie World” news!

