Kim Kardashian says she became a new person after her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals her journey of self-discovery following divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reinventing yourself. The 43-year-old Kardashian star opened up about how she managed to get herself back and overcome the many hardships she faced post-divorce. Kanye West In an interview for Vogue Italia. “I feel like this is new to me. My previous confidence came from having a partner whose opinion I trusted a lot. When that happens, you sort of lose yourself. Now I’m at a place where I just want to do the right thing. she says.

Now that the SKIMS founder has become more confident, she reveals that she has shifted her priorities to maintaining the relationships she has with her friends and family. “I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, mind my own business and value my relationship with my kids. As for what I want to leave behind, I’m not the type of person to forget where I came from. I am grateful to all of them.

kardashian it is West Divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter, North, in June 2013. They eventually tied the knot in 2014 and have three additional children via surrogacy: Saint, chicagoit is Hymn,

Admitting that she has experienced many issues with the rapper, she revealed that she once sought spiritual advice to find out why he is so resilient when dealing with difficult situations. She recalled, “Not long ago I had a reading with a psychic who said that my soul had done so much spiritual work in previous lives that how I deal with stress and pressure is now completely is clear from.” “That’s why I suffered so much.”

kardashian He added: “It is true, I get a bit tensed in times of crisis, but in emergency situations I solve many people’s problems. So far I haven’t let anything really break me.”

earlier this month, kardashian She was candid about ignoring public opinion and why she is careful when it comes to rumors related to her family hailey bieber In his YouTube series. “People want to believe what they want to believe and you can’t change that. So it’s about finding your inner peace and liking yourself to be okay with that,” explained the mom of four. “Khloe[Kardashian]gets criticized a lot and I get very protective of her because I think he’s in the worst case.”

While the SKIMS founder does her best to practice sobriety and find “inner peace,” she admits she will sometimes respond to social media criticism. “Sometimes, if I feel like it and I can’t handle it, I respond. I say, ‘Man, you know, it didn’t happen. And That.’ And I always have the facts,” he explained.