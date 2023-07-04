Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, J-Lo and more celebrities attended a fabulous party

With the celebration of the independence of the United States of America celebrated this Tuesday, July 4, billionaire businessman Michael Rubin threw a party at his mansion in the Hamptons, a posh area of ​​New York, in the United States. The party had a sumptuous menu and more than 350 celebrities were present.

The list names Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mbappe, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Usher, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart and many others.

The annual party requires guests to dress in white and lasts from five in the evening until four in the morning. The event also offers pizza for US$700 (R$3,390), a menu with champagne, and a shot of tequila at entrance. was because of the music assistant teacher it is ne yowho performed for the guests.

Jennifer Lopez her husband was also with her ben affleck and 17-year-old stepdaughter Violet, the result of a relationship with actress Jennifer Garner that ended in 2018.

sisters Kim Kardashian it is Kendall Jenner went together and had fun together in a video posted on tiktok Lori Harvey, hailey bieber and other famous. In the record, they dance to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s new song for the Barbie movie “Barbie World”.

influencer Kylie Jenner didn’t go with the sisters and avoided an uncomfortable meeting with the ex travis scott, which does not appear to be supported. Their relationship ended troubled by rumors that he had impregnated another woman after the birth of the former couple’s second child, Aire.

The celebration of American independence ended with a traditional fireworks show.

potential romance

Leonardo Dicaprio it is gigi hadid Maybe they are dating. After the two enjoyed two consecutive nights out together in the Hamptons, New York, a source told Page Six: “They are together”.

The source said that the model and the actor were very close at Tao Group founder Mark Packer’s party. During the party, they got very close and danced with some friends and talked a lot.

It is worth remembering that the rumors of an affair between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are not so widespread. Although they have never confirmed a romance, the couple has generated some buzz since last year.

The first of those was in September 2022 during Fashion Week in New York City. In early February this year, she was spotted at a dinner for British Vogue’s Edward Enninful in Milan. Another time was when they dined with a large group of friends in New York in May, and the same night they were seen arriving at the Chiltern firehouse in London last June.

follow fox But Google News And get alerts for top news stories about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!