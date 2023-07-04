Khloe Kardashian Makes a Heartwarming Confession About Her 39 Years

Khloe Kardashian turned 39 on July 27, and although she feels blessed with her life and family, the businesswoman confessed she can’t wait to reach 40 because she’s ‘not in love’ with her 30s Has been Sister via Instagram Stories Kim Kardashian Talked openly about the last nine years of his life.

Khloe posted that she doesn’t like “being in her 30s”:

“I think this is the worst decade ever and I can’t wait to be 40,” he shared without elaborating.

And the thing is, the ‘Good American’ co-founder has had to go through a lot this decade, from her divorce from Lamar Odom, to problems getting pregnant, and the multiple infidelities of her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Although Khloe wasn’t impressed in her early 30s, she thanked fans for sending in birthday wishes:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of you for this birthday love!!!!! I am still overwhelmed and speechless by your love and warm wishes!!!! I am eternally grateful. It was a really special birthday. I feel myself the luckiest girl in the world.

She also thanked celebrities and brands for the many flowers she has received during her 39 years.

Khloe got lots of flowers on her birthday

In addition to her fans, Khloe’s former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner also paid tribute to her on social media, indicating that the relationship may be on the road to reconciliation.

Caitlyn shared an adorable photo of her stepdaughter on Instagram, dressed like a bride, accompanied by Bruce Jenner, who walked her down the aisle at her wedding to Lamar Odom.

In a heartfelt post, Caitlyn Jenner wrote, “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Being your stepfather has been one of the best things that I have received from your mother. I promised your father that I would always do my best to be there for your children, and I know I was not perfect, but I will always love you and you will always be in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids and happiness.

The duo’s followers were surprised by Khloe’s response, who reposted the message to her stories and declared herself to her stepfather: “I love you!”.

In 2017, Khloe commented on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that “losing Bruce Jenner” was a “hard blow” for her.

Fans were ecstatic about their possible reconciliation. In 2019, Caitlyn Jenner lamented in an interview that Khloe had barely spoken to her since her transition years ago.

