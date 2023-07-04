Keznit looks forward to LCQ with KRÜ: “We show the level”

Mariano CortazaReading: 5 min.

KRÜ wants to change what happened at VCT Americas and qualify for the Champions League through the LCQ. @kruesports (IG)

Next July 15 starts LCQ of Americas. determine the last team in the league that will classify VALORANT Champions 2023. In this frame ESPN.com had the opportunity to communicate with Keznitwho spoke about difficult season that KRÜ had, education And the moment they pass as a group for your next engagement.

The interview started with an overview of how the season started regular and the number of changes KRÜ went through two weeks after the start of VCT Americas: “Personally, I came from the bench and took it from the register that I hadn’t played for almost 6 months. The lack of technical staff during the first two dates affected the mental health of everyone, but it was a bad season in which we were not given“.

“Guess we worked hard to win that’s why the games were like this close like with LOUD and C9. Were parties that were in our handsbut we didn’t know how to shut him down, perhaps due to the fact that he had little work both in the team and in the group,” the Chilean said of the series against the teams that ended up becoming champions and 4th in season. , respectively.

The official return of the player to the squad took place on March 17, and two days before that, they confirmed Atom as a new coach and Angelo Mori praised him: “The best thing about Atom is that he is an understandable trainer.that you can comment on your stuff. It helps you play more aggressively without clinging to the structure as much as other coaches who tell you, “this is how it should be, and this is not negotiable”. What’s good about it is that it allows you to read your game feeling and instead of telling you: “damn it …”, he applauds you. These are things that players like, let everyone do their own style of play. Tactically it’s good too and has so many different things that I didn’t know about. Coming from the north, he has the same concepts, but with different names that make sense. He has adapted very well to the team and we all get along very well.“.

KRÜ was the S tier team that lost the most maps in two rounds in the world.asked about luck played its partDeus commented:More than luck, it is everyone’s concern. For example, we would close one map and then win the second map by a wide margin, like with LOUD, and due to anxiety, we didn’t follow any of the tactics we practiced. We’ve started hurry, hurry And hurry, and this is wrong, it does not close like that. The map closes quieter, the same thing happened with Cloud9. We don’t play our style. We wanted to win and feel what it’s like to win, we were very bad at it.“.

Speaking of LCQ and if there’s a chance the rest of the teams underestimate them, Keznit remarked, “The truth is, no, I don’t think they would underestimate us. All teams know that we show the real level that we have. Now we performed well, we work much better than during the split. If we are underestimated, it will be better for us if we arrive with great confidence“.

Rooney, IGL of Cloud9, praised Keznit for the level he shows in training and with regard to the words of the North American, he emphasized: “I feel that I am doing a good job. I feel like I’m playing well And No one will recognize you except your followers who are loyal, but if another player who professional playerwho is good and competes in the same league as you, it’s like pride. It never happened to me that another person told me that I was only good for practice. I feel happy, besides Rooney is my panita. I don’t speak English very well, but we try to communicate“.

ABOUT what is the focus of KRÜ’s work as a team for LCQsaid: “The game is more together. There was a lot of lack of coordination between each of them, we played very separately from each other. Now we play closer to each other, closer to each other, more hand in hand. The system we use is fine, we have more deals.”

“We’re really looking forward to playing our style of play. We don’t go with the intention of winning because we’ve already tried it in a split and it’s not very good.. We go with the intention of playing our game and repeat what we do in training because I think we are doing a good job. That’s the mentality of the team,” Keznit said of how they planned to get to July 15 episode with MIBR.

consulted about what he thought should be the key, between laughter Angelo didn’t want to reveal it. and claimed:We think series after series. We don’t waste time thinking that because we won practice, we won the LCQ, we go little by little.”

waiting with what KRU we were going to find in LCQbe sincere:Speaking, you can talk a lot. I tell you that here in training we play well, but we go to the game and nothing comes out, this is also part of this and we will not be able to prove anything to the people. The only thing I have to say is that we train well and the other teams recognize us. What, yes, the same CRY from the regular season will not be found“.

Finishing the interview he left a message for KRÜ, LATAM fans and most importantly his family: “I want to say hello to all the fans who support you every day. Greetings also to my family, who are always special to me. Keep supporting, keep looking at us and supporting the kids.”

He The Last Chance Qualifier will take place in Los Angeles from July 15 to 23 and will qualify for the 2023 Champions League. which will be held in the same city in August.