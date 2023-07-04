Kao Rodrigues talks behind the scenes of Netflix’s first Brazilian children’s series “Looze”

Cow RodriguesCaujinho, continues to shine on the screen with appearances in successful series and promising projects. He is currently filming the long-awaited Netflix children’s series “Lose”, while also delighting audiences in the series “Auto Posto, Amigos de Nelson” on Comedy Central. In “Auto Posto”, Kau plays the charismatic Enzo, a TikToker and dancer with whom he deeply identifies.

Directed by Marcelo Botta and starring Walter Breda, “Auto Posto” features a talented cast, including special appearances by Rita Cadillac, Grace Giannoukas, Felipe Torres and Adriano Silva from the Hermes e Renato group. Cow Rodrigues has earned his place among renowned artists, showcasing his versatility and unique charisma.

In addition to his appearances in major series, Cau has accumulated a list of impressive works, including the series “Pico de Neblina” on HBO, “O Coro” on Disney Plus, and advertising projects such as campaigns for Lojas Rainer and Piracanjaba. . His performance can also be appreciated in the film “Sonhos – Elza Soares e Nego Bala” and in exclusive interviews conducted with Lucas Neto at the invitation of Universal. Kao Rodrigues’ talent is gaining more and more visibility, and his name promises to be a prominent place in the entertainment industry.

How do you feel playing Enzo in the Comedy Central series “Auto Posto, Amigos de Nelson”? What are the challenges and rewards of this role?

I loved this character, he is just like me. Enzo is a cheerful and talented boy in dancing, he loves social media and Tiktok. The character’s challenge is to get Ryan, the daughter of his mother’s boyfriend, to have a good relationship with the family, and for this, he uses his talents to bring Suellen and Ryan together.

What has the experience been like recording “Lose,” the first children’s series on Netflix? What can the viewers expect from this series?

The “Loose” series is a dream come true. It’s unreal to keep up with super-talented artists. The series is incredible and viewers can expect a very entertaining story full of surprises.

Cow Rodrigues (Photo: Disclosure)

Apart from acting, you are also known for your dancing skills. How do you reconcile these two passions in your artistic career?

I like to dance. I usually say that it was dance that chose me, not the other way around. It’s easy to reconcile because one thing always leads to another, and every character I’ve brought to life has always had a little bit of dancing involved, hahaha.

What are your main inspirations in the entertainment world? Are there artists or celebrities who influence your work?

I also have many inspirations in dance and acting. In dance, I like Chris Brown and Calvin Flask Boy, Vanessa Lopes and many other Brazilians. The performance included Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Lazaro Ramos, among others.

Cow Rodrigues (Photo: Disclosure)

What is it like working with the talented artists at “Auto Posto”? Can you share any funny or interesting experience behind the scenes of the series?

Ahh, the cast of “Auto Posto” isn’t just a team, it’s a family. From the director Marcelo Botta, who warmly welcomed us, to the little dance at intervals, it was a daily tradition. We had a lot of fun because some of the actors didn’t dance and always took risks. That was something remarkable.

What are your future plans in your artistic career? Is there a dream project you would like to start?

Oh, I have many dreams that I am yet to fulfill, but so far I can only thank God, because I am reaching places I never imagined. I know that with my willpower and determination, I will achieve all my personal and professional goals.

Cow Rodrigues (Photo: Disclosure)

How do you strike a balance between your professional commitments and personal life? How have family and friends supported you in this journey?

It’s very busy, but my family is my foundation, a fundamental part in managing it all. Despite the rush of recordings and my career, I manage to play and study, because if I didn’t, my mother would pressure me to study. I have full support from my family, they are the foundation of achieving all my goals.

How do you prepare for the new role? Do you have any rituals or procedures before getting into character?

Yes, before bringing any character to life we ​​go through pre-production, where we study the character’s personality, characteristics and many lessons to understand the character’s role in the story. This is a very important stage in order to start acting within the project.

Apart from acting, you are also a digital influencer. How do you use social media to connect with your audience and share your art?

My mother says that social networks are the resume of an artist and it is true. It is a place where I can show my daily routine, tell news and show everything that I do. It is a source of encouragement, where many of my followers always admire me, ask for content and get inspired by me. This is something really cool, where we feel the energy of our followers through our cell phones or computers. It’s amazing.

What advice would you give to other children or young people who want to pursue a career in entertainment?

My advice is to always go after your dreams, never give up. It’s not easy, but the result is worth it. One phrase I’ve heard and never forgotten is: ‘I want it, I can and I will get it.’ Believe in yourself, persevere and persevere, and you will see that you are capable of achieving whatever you want in life. Don’t let challenges discourage you, because every obstacle can become an opportunity for growth. Stay focused on your goal and move forward with confidence. You are capable!

Follow Cow Rodrigues on Instagram