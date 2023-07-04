Justin Bieber loses R$6.6 million from Monkey NFTs

justin bieber nft

One of pop music’s most famous stars, Justin Bieber, jumped on the NFT bandwagon in January 2022 by purchasing an NFT from the world’s most famous collection, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

On that date, Bieber paid BRL 6.9 million to acquire the 3,001st image. The JPEG shows a monkey wearing a simple shirt with a sad face and tears in his eyes.

The singer revealed that he was facing mental health issues like depression and anxiety at the time. That is, the sad monkey can represent your feelings.

Justin Bieber’s NFTs lose R$6.6 million in market value

Although he paid BRL 6.9 million for his BAYC #3001, there are very few offers on the same NFT today. According to data from OpenSea, the largest NFT platform on the market, the highest offer for an NFT of Justin Bieber is in the range of 30 ETH, which is less than R$300,000.

“Best deal: 29.99 WETH ($58,567.77).”

The person who benefited from the conversation was the person who sold such NFTs to Bieber. Eventually, the investor bought the NFT for only 0.24 ETH and received a bid of 500 ETH, multiplying his investment 2,083x in less than a year.

Besides Bieber, other celebrities also acquired NFTs from BAYC, such as Brazilian Neymar Jr. and rapper Eminem. However, none of them are displaying their NFTs in their profile pictures as they have done in the past.

This abandonment can also be seen in the base price of the BAYC collection, which has dropped from 128 ETH to just 30 ETH over the past year.

Justin Bieber Has Over 2,000 NFTs, But It Appears His Wallet Got Spammed

In addition to BAYC, which is causing him losses, Justin Bieber has another 2,000 NFTs in his collection. However, it is difficult to know which one the singer had bought. After all, many of them are of questionable quality.

According to data from Google Trends, searches for the term “NFT” set a record in the month that Bieber acquired his BAYC for R$6.9 million. However, there was a major slowdown in research shortly thereafter, which may explain the devaluation of such assets.

Finally, another recent case that caught the attention of the community was the launch of a collection of NFTs by Azuki. When investors became disenchanted with the art he received, he decided to ‘crowdfunding’ to sue the creators of the collection, but lost all the money in a hack.