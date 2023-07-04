Joker of Wilson Lima

Federal bench and mayors interacted with the governor

Tax reform requires “father sponsorship” or “mother sponsorship”

Industry representatives present alternatives to free zones

Mayors unite to combat population and revenue decline

The moment of truth for post-festival parents

Legends of national and international music pay tribute at Teatro Amazonas

Edited by Uniqlo, by Claudio Barboza and Solange Elias

ready for new mission

The president of the Amazonas Legislative Assembly, Roberto Cidade is the name that circulates behind the scenes as the clown of Governor Wilson Lima, regarding next year’s elections as well as the 2026 elections.

Bench meets Wilson

Tax reform will be the subject of a meeting of a group of deputies and senators from Amazonas this Tuesday (4) with technical advisors to Governor Wilson Lima and Cefaz. The event will take place from 3:30 pm in the Senate PSD Leadership meeting room in Brasilia.

Governor criticizes reform

The governors of several states are not agreeing to the proposal to create a federal council, leading to a heated debate on tax reform in the National Congress. They see the proposal as a way of taking away the autonomy of the states to manage their own revenue. The Council, if approved, will take a decision on managing the collection of the new Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), a tax that will integrate ICMS and ISS.

Integration of taxes only in 2033

The governor wants integration of the ICMS with the ISS only in 2033, and not from 2029, as intended by tax reform envoy, Deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB). For them, integration will happen gradually between 2029 and 2033.

Who Pays for the Improvements?

Analysts agree: It’s not easy doing tax reform where everyone wants to win. That is why they say that a sponsor is needed to make the reform possible. or a “mother”. The main agent in this process is the federal government.

Mayor in Brasilia

The mayors of Amazonas are also already in cahoots with Bench and Governor Wilson Lima in Brasilia to take their claims to the National Municipalities Confederation against the current IBGE census, which will result in a loss of revenue to municipalities. ONE accompanies this meeting.

evens out seams

Representatives from the Amazonas industry center state were taking new suggestions for the final text of tax reform in the national congress. Siem member Janet Portela revealed that the text of deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) already contemplates the maintenance of the industrial pole of Manaus, but the unit has suggested minor changes to the wording.

Parentins: Time to get real

After the Caprichoso and Guarantido shows, the parentines are now going to get real and face the drama of revenue shortfall due to the 2022 census by IBGE. According to the demographic survey, the municipality shrank 5.55% from 115,465 residents, and reached 96,372 residents, which would inevitably indicate a drop in revenue.

show in the land of divas

Teatro Amazonas today presents the show ‘Divaland’, a tribute to international and Brazilian female artists such as Elsa Soares, Gail Costa, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Madonna and Rita Lee. The productions will feature the participation of the Folklore Ballet of the Amazons (BFA), the Madrigal of the Amazons and the Chamber Orchestra of the Amazons (OCA). Tickets are on sale at https://shopinggressos.com.br/comprar/1335/DIVALAND_-_05_07.

Contact

Solange Elias (Editor)

(92)99105-7388

Guilherme Martins (IT/Commercial)

(92)98638-5707

CEO: Claudio Barboza

(92)99116-1777