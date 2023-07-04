I’ve been playing League of Legends for many years and have never seen anything like it. Players broke the PBE trying to check the news announced by Riot Games – League of Legends

The excitement around new content in League of Legends destabilized the test server

Test server League of Legends it is an almost unknown location for most of the community. Although all the great news that will appear in the game are presented in PBE before appearing on official servers riot game , the gaming experience offered by this environment is not entirely pleasant. The latency is too high, queues to find a game take forever, and it’s common to see multiple players scrambling to try out newly announced new content when we discover a confrontation. This caused almost no one to show interest in PBE. According to the company, more games are played on official servers per day than in the test patch. However, everything has changed in the last week.

The problem that worries the creators of League of Legends

League of Legends developers held a presentation Sand this summer they promised a new game mode, which it was presented at PBE just a few hours after its official presentation. Unlike many other new features introduced to the game in recent years, it generated an excessive amount of traffic on the game’s test servers. So much so that it didn’t take long for the players to complain via social media as they had to comply waiting time up to three quarters of an hour for won’t even be able to access that server.

The situation was so exaggerated that Riot Games had to explain. “We have doubled the capacity of the serverbut there are so many people trying to get in that we had long lines again so the equipment didn’t stop working. We are working on expanding it further, but it will take some time. There is a limit to how much we can increase PBE capacity as we are talking about a cycle of only three weeks,” the company explained. Now that the situation has somewhat returned to normal after several days of testing, the influx of players continues to increase, but remains the power the League of Legends test server can handle.

Arena mode promises to update the illusion for League of Legends.

While this was an unfortunate situation for many players, the truth is that the League of Legends developers were relatively pleased. “It’s nice to have this issue on PBE, although we understand it’s annoying to have to wait in line for a long time to get in,” they explained. We must keep in mind that this type of problem is always a sign that there is a strong desire to receive new content. In fact, and although there were almost no cases in LoL when this server crashed, players Team battle tactics they are used to facing similar situations when a new set is about to be released.





Arena is scheduled to be featured on the League of Legends servers along with Update 13.14, coming to the game on July 19, 2023.. This update will also introduce Naafiri as the new champion and will take place off-season reset of ranked matches. Thus, the developer wants to fulfill the promises he made at the beginning of the year, when he assured that a new era for video games would begin this summer.

