Is Primo Coisa in Wandinha? » Pop Series

Know which characters appear in the story

You’ve probably heard of the iconic Addams Family, an eccentric and terrifying family that has captured the hearts of many fans over the years. And one of the most well-known characters is Cousin Thing, a strange and mysterious member of the family.

Composed of Gomez, Morticia, Wandinha and Fioso, as well as other strange characters, they charmed audiences with their dark humor and sinister love.

Tim Burton’s recent series, wandinhacreated a new version for the characters’ history, but the absence of an original member was greatly felt.

Who is the primo thing?

Cousin Thing is a mysterious character in the Addams Family. He’s a distant cousin, so unique in appearance, no one’s quite sure what’s under all the hair on his body. Always communicating through inquisitive language, the character is said to be flirtatious as well as highly intelligent.

Why doesn’t he appear in the Wandinha series?

The Wandinha series, available on Netflix, brings a fresh perspective to the Addams family, with the main character, played by Jenna Ortega, facing challenges at the Escola Nunca Mace. The plot revolves around Wandinha trying to solve a series of murders plaguing the city. The production is full of references to the classic story by Charles Addams and earlier productions about this peculiar family.

There are also special appearances from Morticia, Gomez, Fioso, Tropeco, and even Uncle Chico. But not all characters appeared in the hit series.

At a pivotal moment in the plot, the characters discover a painting in the basement of the secret society of Shadows of the Night. It featured Primo Coisa, known for his strange appearance, hair all over his body, and his incomprehensible manner of speaking. The discovery of this painting hides an important document for Wandinha’s investigation.

Despite all the old references and appearances in the series, Primo Coisa is not part of the cast. This absence can be attributed to the new approach to the story, which focuses on Vandinha’s school life and solving mysteries. The series needs to present new challenges and characters to guarantee an engaging plot, and the appearance of Primo Coisa does not fit this context.

It is worth remembering that, throughout the series, some members of the Addams Family are mentioned, but they do not appear directly. An example of this is Ophelia Frump, Morticia’s sister, who is mentioned indirectly as the name given to Wandinha’s bedroom. The reference is reminiscent of a 1960s TV series in which Ophelia was one of the main characters.

It’s still a tribute, isn’t it?

Easter eggs

The series also contains several references and nostalgia. 1990s live-action appearance of Christina Ricci, who plays the girl, mentions Foreigner Scooby-doo, the pet spider, and the mysterious painting of the Primo Thing are just a few examples. And they do not disappoint the fans!

second season of wandinha There is still no release date, but fans are looking forward to more episodes of this series full of references and secrets. While we wait for news, we can take advantage of various references Easter eggs Already in the episodes available on Netflix.

The Addams Family in Wandinha

Most members of the eccentric family appear By-product, Find out who they are below:

Morticia AdamsCatherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia, Vandinha’s glamorous gothic mother. She seems to have a closer relationship with her daughter than Gomez, who generally pays more attention to her son. Both are loving parents who want the “worst” for their daughter. After meeting her husband at Nevermore, Morticia has fond memories of her time at the Academy, when she was at the top of the eccentric school’s social hierarchy.

Gomes Adams (Luis Guzmán)

The head of the Addams family, Gomez, is played by Luis Guzmán. Deeply in love with his wife, he is a bit of an eccentric eccentric in almost every version of Horrible Family. Guzmán is a very familiar face to film and TV audiences, appearing in many memorable roles in a career spanning more than 40 years.

Ugly (Isaac Ordóñez)

He is the younger brother of Wandinha and is played by Isaac Ordóñez. in other versions of the addams family, the brothers spend most of their time in good humor trying to kill each other. In the show, their dynamic is more developed, with the protagonist being fiercely protective of his younger brother.

Cheese (Victor Dorobuntu)

The Thing doesn’t have a face for the actor, but he appears to play a major role, bringing comical moments to the series. It is no easy task to make the audience fall in love with his character when all he needs is a disembodied hand. Victor Dorobuntu, a Romanian actor and magician, performed the role with great creativity and talent.

Uncle Chico (Fred Armisen)

The laws mean nothing to Uncle Chico, who appears to be a bank robber in the series based on how Netflix describes his character. Despite his eccentric and eccentric nature, he is a skilled practitioner of the dark arts who is always present for Wandinha. This classic member of the Addams family has been portrayed by a number of actors before, of whom Christopher Lloyd’s portrayal in the 1991 film deserves special mention.

Tap (George Burcia)

Known for his Frankenstein appearance, Stumble is an honorary member of the Addams Family. He serves the family as both butler and driver and provides comical growls as his main form of communication. Like Victor Dorobuntu, who will play Coisa, Burcia is also from Romania and is a well-known theater and film actor in the country.