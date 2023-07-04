Indiana Jones 5 box office crash reveals a new threat to raiders of nostalgia

as already mentioned, skull crystal It won the hearts of the audience spending their disposable income to go to the movies in 2008. But even now only 13-25-year-olds are between 28-40, the youngest members of the audience who saw the original indie film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, you pay at least 50 today. Indiana Jones has always been an old-fashioned character that evokes nostalgia for the childhood films and series of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. But when their generation changed from parents to kids watching Indiana Jones, and indie stopped looking like those kids’ grandparents and instead became a call to grandparents (or elders), it Worth considering whether something has been lost over the years.

Tracking the opening weekend seems to prove that. According to deadline42% of Indiana Jones and the Dial of FateThe number of viewers was more than 45 in the opening weekend. That would be a troubling number, even before the COVID-19 pandemic put vast numbers of people over 50 out of reach, except for movie star Tom Cruise. For reference, 48 percent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3it was a spectator under 25 years old, the oldest demo between the ages of 18 and 34 comprises 58 percent of the audience. Meanwhile, 61% Spider-Man: Through the Spider-VerseIts audience was between 18 and 34 years old. The film is actually the best performing film of the year based on Gen Z (11-26 year olds).

In other words, indie’s most loyal audience is the elderly, and like when WB’s marketing asked viewers if they remembered growing up with Michael Keaton as Batman, plenty of Gen-Zers, young millennials, and literally overlooked kids Is. In a vision, Ford wears the fedora for the last time. Looks like many didn’t see her wearing it the first time around.

When placed in the context of the rest of the industry, it’s fair to ask whether audiences have reached a peak point of being overwhelmed by movies based on our nostalgia – or at least those nostalgia has reached its peak. Those who grew up in or just after the 80’s. 90s. The ending of Ford’s original Indiana Jones trilogy and Keaton’s first film as Batman was released in 1989. Someone born that year will soon be 35 years old.

Meanwhile, Disney’s kitchen sink approach to tapping into ’80s nostalgia with the most popular movie franchise of the time – Star Wars – has recently run into serious issues. It is pertinent to point out that the development destiny asked It all started when Lucasfilm made multibillion-dollar hit movies star wars the force awakens (2015) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), both based on nostalgia for the original Star Wars trilogy. Damn it, the power wakes up It was promoted around Harrison Ford saying, “Chevy, we’re home.”

But by the end of that decade, and after three more Star Wars films in three consecutive years, the fan base was deeply divided over the quality of the new films, culminating in one hugely hated film. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which made an astonishing 50% less than $1 billion the power wakes up just four years ago. As a result, Disney and Lucasfilm are currently focused on producing Star Wars content exclusively for Disney+, but the novelty seems to have worn off, with a dramatic drop in viewership between seasons one and three. markedly declined. the mandalorian,