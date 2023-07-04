News

In Barbados, Rihanna shows off her pregnancy belly and gets mudsled; video | news

Rihanna, 35, was spotted enjoying her native country last Sunday (2). The singer and businesswoman, who is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, took advantage of the warm climate of Barbados in the Caribbean, garnering tons of coverage by making slushies and showcasing her pregnancy in various places. Walked around the place. ,

In a video published by a fan club of the artist, Rihanna is seen mixing some of the toppings and condensed milk available in the product cart into a glass filled with ice. Barefoot, the singer opted for a loose and fresh look, consisting of a black gym top and denim shorts. As accessories, she only wore a cap, earrings and a pearl necklace.

In the comments of the post, fans of the businesswoman were impressed by her good humor in her native country and pointed out that she looked very happy: “She’s very happy”, commented one fan. “I miss my baby’s laugh”, enthused another. One Twitter user wrote, “Her laugh really affects me.”

Rihanna takes advantage of her pregnancy in Barbados and makes a scratch card

Recently, the pop diva shared an adorable picture of A$AP Rocky with her one-year-old son RZA Athelstan Meyers. In the record, the rapper is seen holding up the child while the two are having fun in a pool in the Caribbean country: “My Bajan (Barbadian) boys”, Rihanna wrote in the caption.

