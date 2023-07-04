News

“I Challenge You” – Metropolitana FM

The diva who intimidates and inspires! Now yes, things got serious! Recently, artists such as Ava Max, Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles have been hit by objects thrown during their concerts.

In response to regrettable events, adele She showed what she intends to do if someone throws something at her!

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting shit etiquette during shows and throwing all kinds of shit on stage? I challenge you (to do so). I’ll kill you! Stop throwing things at the performers!”, the singer asked, firing a small cannon to throw a shirt into the crowd without losing her sense of humour, in case any unusual mishaps happen during her show!

Watch Adele’s announcement moment — and threat to anyone — who dares throw something at her during her show

