“I Challenge You” – Metropolitana FM

The diva who intimidates and inspires! Now yes, things got serious! Recently, artists such as Ava Max, Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles have been hit by objects thrown during their concerts.

+ Adele exposed the health problem caused by the use of a modeling belt; Understand

In response to regrettable events, adele She showed what she intends to do if someone throws something at her!

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting shit etiquette during shows and throwing all kinds of shit on stage? I challenge you (to do so). I’ll kill you! Stop throwing things at the performers!”, the singer asked, firing a small cannon to throw a shirt into the crowd without losing her sense of humour, in case any unusual mishaps happen during her show!

Watch Adele’s announcement moment — and threat to anyone — who dares throw something at her during her show

See more

Learn the latest news about Pop Music Day:

+ Rihanna thrills fans by posting rare photo of A$AP Rocky in a unique and special moment with her son: “My boys”

+ Rita Ora blends terror with a sound of danceable electronic pop in the video for the hit “Don’t Think Twice”; Look!

+ Shakira becomes a sensual siren and stars in hot scenes in the video for the hit “Copa Vesia”; Look!