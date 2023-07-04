How is Macaulay Culkin in 2023? See where the child stars of the 90s are going

What happened to that child artist?

Macaulay Culkin Undoubtedly, one of the most successful child actors Hollywood, At least since the 1990s. It seemed that their future was full of opportunities and very promising, but it didn’t happen and they came to an end. missing from the media, Due to which his path to success did not last long and his career went into oblivion after huge successes. But after all, What happened to Macaulay Culkin?

Macaulay Culkin was a famous child actor who achieved great worldwide box office success with major cinema appearances. My first ever love (1991), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) and Richie (1994). Thus, his career in the film industry took off rapidly but just as quickly fell by the wayside.

Turns out, when I was just 14 years, Culkin decided to move away from acting and this was because the young man was already tired of the recording routine which was always exhausting, as well as his desire to be a normal young man and not to become a star. He said about this during an interview given to Ellen DegeneresIn 2018:

“To be honest, I was tired of it all. I made 14 films in six years or something like that. I was away from home for a long time, away from school. I needed something else… It was the smartest thing I could do with my time.”

The actor went on a hiatus for several years, which eventually ended 2003. During this period, his personal life also went through a period of trouble, including the separation of his parents, divorce, and a legal struggle to gain possession of the boy’s fortune, which he decided upon. to liberate of your parents. After the end of his hiatus, Macaulay returned to his acting career, but did not find the same success. they also own one podcast called bunny bearwhere he interviews guests.

they made some presentations advertisements it is TV series, But nothing that has reached the same proportion of work as when they were children. Macaulay Culkin currently has 41 years and married Brenda Song – actress who gave life London In zack and codyhit series disney channel, – and a son was born to the couple in 2021.

Check also: