Heinz says ketchup should be refrigerated, but the debate continues Eat

Today I came to know that I have got married to a stranger. I told my husband I was writing about the debate about whether ketchup should be kept in the fridge or the cupboard, and without wasting any time, the man I’ve been with for 18 years came up with something so shocking. Said that I got stuck for a moment. He went upstairs. He apparently had no idea about the bombshell he had just dropped: “The Closet.”

Reader, that one word now makes me doubt that I really know anything about this man. For years, “Eric” (is that his name?) and I kept our bottles of Heinz in the fridge door like normal people. During all these long years, not once did she give me any indication that, deep down, she thought her place belonged on the pantry shelf. As I watched him leave I asked myself, who is this man, and what other secrets does he hide?

To my astonishment the depth lies at the center of an ongoing debate on social media, triggered by a certain verdict on the subject of ketchup giant Heinz. Twitter account of the company’s UK branch last week Tweeted Your opinion, “For your information: ketchup goes in the fridge!” Heinz was declared.

The American brand has previously stated that its ketchup is stable due to its acidity (vinegar is the second ingredient on the list after tomato, which is also acidic), but has advised users to drink it after opening “to maintain quality”. Keep it refrigerated. Product”. And on the bottles are the instructions: “For best results, keep in refrigerator after opening.”

Still, because refrigeration is optional, people handle their bottles of red differently, and the latest round of long-running debate has begun on social media. The Fridge Team Appears to be Big – Heinz Fuels Its Viral Moment (it) do The original was viewed five million times on Monday afternoon), following a (highly unscientific) poll indicating that 63% of respondents keep it fresh, while 37% do not.

Many in the pro-freeze faction said they were confused that there was any other way. “Do people keep it outside the fridge? ,suffocate*”, replied one. “Exactly. Is it controversial after opening?”, asked another.

Nevertheless, the cabinet team was very expressive. Many noted that it is not sold in the refrigerator at the grocery store (in my opinion, this is not a big argument, because mayonnaise is also sold without refrigeration, and no one is arguing where it should be stored). “No, it doesn’t,” one commenter responded to Heinz’s statement. “You take care of the production and I take care of the consumption.”

There is also a celebrity in the trenches on the side of the closet. in 2019 rapper Cardi B revealed that she views her choice of spice storage as a test of character. “People who keep ketchup in the fridge can’t be trusted,” he wrote on Twitter.

To many, it appeared to be simply a post about his old habits, but some of the comments focused on his preference for the temperature at which he prefers to be served. One wrote, “I will never understand the ketchup in the fridge.” “Why would I want to put cold ketchup on hot food?”

However, others prefer the contrast that the combination provides. Another said, “In surveys people keep saying why would they want cold ketchup over hot food and honestly it’s the best combination for me.”

Of course, temperature isn’t the only controversial thing about ketchup. There is also difference of opinion as to whether or not the condiment is based on hot dogs. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council attempted to address this issue by saying in its etiquette guide on the “don’t” list: “Use ketchup on your hot dog after you are 18. Mustard, condiments, onions, cheese And chili is acceptable. Of course, the attempt failed – because if there’s anything people love more than dousing their food in ketchup, it’s a reason to argue about matters of lesser importance.

For his part, Heinz was enjoying the “madness”. tweets Made by recent people. On Monday they created an online contest whose prize was Tomato-red mini-fridge filled with Heinz bottles, And although the brand is promoting a food fight, it may have created another. In the award photo, the fridge is seen open with bottles of ketchup on the top shelf. The bottom shelf, perhaps for visual reasons only, held several ripe red tomatoes, a controversial storage decision that has some opinion.

Obviously the company loves drama.

Exclusive Publico/The Washington Post

Translation: Carla B. ribeiro