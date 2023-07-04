“He didn’t respect my achievements”; Naldo started the game and revealed that he was annoyed by the memes made about his friendship with Chris Brown

singer naldo Recently commented on his recent memes on the internet, which is related to his friendship with the singer Chris Brown, in an interview with the newspaper Earth, Famous revealed that he was annoyed by the jokes and comments he received on the social network.

Famous reports that, after telling her story with the music star, several of her montages with artists such as Beyoncé and Lewis Hamilton went viral: “At first, I was really pissed off by all of this. After stardom, when you didn’t see anything happening, people were just playing around. I could be sad… the internet is cruel,

Naldo continued his anger, explaining that the public might not have respected his history as a singer who has already released several hit songs during the 2010s: “I didn’t have anybody and there I was, I was being shot. They didn’t respect my achievements, my history!”

On the other hand, the artist revealed that the memes renewed his audience and he now has new fans: “It’s all because of my stories, they’ve lasted so long on the internet. It renewed my audience. Today there are children taking pictures with me on the street, as well as 30 year old boys and women. I made lemonade out of lemons.”