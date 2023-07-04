News

“He didn’t respect my achievements”; Naldo started the game and revealed that he was annoyed by the memes made about his friendship with Chris Brown

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 10 1 minute read

Entertainment

Singer became viral on the internet after the news of friendship with American singer went viral

Per ana lima

Images 1 & 2 - Playback: Instagram/Naldo Benny
Images 1 & 2 – Playback: Instagram/Naldo Benny

singer naldo Recently commented on his recent memes on the internet, which is related to his friendship with the singer Chris Brown, in an interview with the newspaper Earth, Famous revealed that he was annoyed by the jokes and comments he received on the social network.

Famous reports that, after telling her story with the music star, several of her montages with artists such as Beyoncé and Lewis Hamilton went viral: “At first, I was really pissed off by all of this. After stardom, when you didn’t see anything happening, people were just playing around. I could be sad… the internet is cruel,

Naldo continued his anger, explaining that the public might not have respected his history as a singer who has already released several hit songs during the 2010s: “I didn’t have anybody and there I was, I was being shot. They didn’t respect my achievements, my history!”

On the other hand, the artist revealed that the memes renewed his audience and he now has new fans: “It’s all because of my stories, they’ve lasted so long on the internet. It renewed my audience. Today there are children taking pictures with me on the street, as well as 30 year old boys and women. I made lemonade out of lemons.”

(TagstoTranslate)entertainment

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Gal Gadot reveals the expectation and reality of a cake for youngest daughter’s second birthday news

5 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Bob to Cover That’s This Season’s Sexiest

3 days ago

Result of the winners of “I Photographic Contest: Environment in Focus”

22 hours ago

LeBron game-winner lifts Lakers past Jazz in OT

April 5, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button