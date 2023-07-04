Haute Couture Week: Schiaparelli’s A Row includes GK, Cardi B and Chiara Ferragni. outfit

This Monday (3) Haute Couture week officially begins. As tradition dictates, Schiaparelli’s catwalk opens the season. Line A of the show was Gessica Kayne in a white long dress with gold surrealist accessories from the Daniel Rosebery-led brand.

For Vogue Brasil, the digital influencer and actress didn’t hide her feeling of living her second week of haute couture. “This show is very special to me, one of the brands I admire the most. I am also trembling with nervousness, because I always cry in shows. For me, fashion is created art. So, I will not back down. I am very happy to be here again,” said GK.

In addition to Brazilian, Cardi B, “Emily in Paris” actress Chiara Ferragni, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and “Wandinha” Gwendoline Christie were also some of the guests who focused the glow on the entrance. events.

1 of 8 Cardi B – Photo: Getty Images 2 of 8 Chiara Ferragni – Photo: Getty Images 3 of 8 Gessica Kayne – Photo: Gerson Lirio 4 of 8 Gwendoline Christie – Photo: Getty Images 5 of 8 Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu – Photo: Getty Images 6 of 8 Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin – Photo: Getty Images 7 of 8 Leonie Hahn – Photo: Getty Images 8 of 8 Amina Muaddi – Photo: Getty Images Getty Images

Starting this Monday, the Haute Couture Week shows will run until next Thursday (6). Following Schiaparelli, Julie de Libran, Iris Van Herpen, Georges Hobeika, Christian Dior, Rahul Mishra, Giambattista Valli and newcomer Thom Browne have been presented in the city of light, in addition to Charles de Vilmorin’s first physical show of his brand.