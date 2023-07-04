Hailey Bieber breaks silence and talks about alleged rivalry with Selena Gomez

so many concepts that compete Selena Gomez, hailey bieber commented on the matter. The model gave an interview to the program.Circuit”, last Thursday (29), to talk about her beauty care line road, But he took the opportunity to respond and put out all the theories of “” once and for all.QuarrelComposed around both of them saying that he hates to put up with it all.

26 year old American model married to singer Justin BiberSelena Gomez’s ex-wife says she doesn’t believe this whole rivalry situation is about the two of them. And this is far from being a dispute between two women.”It’s about the vile and hateful hatred that comes from completely invented, distorted and perpetuated narratives.”, says Hailey who claims that this scenario is too dangerous.

During the interview, he further stated that all this “An opportunity“To safeguard unity among people and to take sides against division among them. Hailey says she still “doesn’t like the idea of”team it up and team it up”, as has been happening on the internet ever since the rumors of an alleged rivalry between him and Selena started.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. (Photo: Playback/Instagram/@haileybieber)

Hailey says it’s hard to believe it’s all because of one man: “I hate it, I hate it from the beginning”, The theory that the two didn’t make it out has been surfacing since Hailey and Justin took matters into their own hands in 2016. “I don’t know why I have to say that, and we have to say that it’s okay,” he says.

Watch the full interview. (Playback/YouTube/BloombergOriginals)

In the second part of the interview, Hayley says that it is disappointing to see people behaving like this because of one man. Finally, the model says that it is very difficult to deal with people’s opinions about her on social networks: “sometimes hard, But he claims that he is slowly understanding how to remove negativity from the internet.

Featured photo: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. Playback/Tyrrell Hampton/E! Online