Gretchen enjoying summer in France with daughter Giulia Miranda

Gretchen shared a very special moment with thousands of his followers by posting a click next to his daughter, julia miranda, this Tuesday morning (4). On the record, the two were seen enjoying the European summer at a beach in France and surrounded by delicious food and refreshments.

“When mother and daughter meet, it’s great. I have to divide myself into several moments because there are six kids. Different ages and different tastes and personalities. Then I take each of them in their own way. By the end of the week, this is her moment. Next week with another son, another daughter and many more grandchildren. And let’s go. Because life is beautiful”, captioned the Queen of Rebollado.

The post, which received over 12,000 likes, had many lovely comments from followers. “A woman who did not stop having children for fear of ruining her body. A woman who worked and raised children. an admirable woman. Greetings,” a follower sent. Another person commented, “You are a versatile mother, nothing is too difficult for you, congrats for being such a great mother.” “You are an admirable mother. Your kids are beautiful, successful, educated, none of them have had any problems. Also, he is very proud of his mother”, shot back a third person.

Controversy

Andresa Urach took to the social network after publishing a highly controversial video. Last Monday (3), the famous, who returned to her career, appeared sensuous with a very provocative look to perform a show in a nightclub for an adult audience.

The muse chose a white top, skirt and shoes. Dancing to singer Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’, he asked, “I hope so. Do you like my look?” During the video, she was still taunting and insisted on pushing her butt while making faces for her followers.

Internet users did not approve of the publication and filled the comments with negative messages: “I liked it there, who thinks that God is unhappy with what she is doing?”, “I’m pretty sure this woman suffers from psychological disorders Suffering from it. It is not possible for someone to enjoy exposing themselves so much”, “Very sad. No woman likes to sleep with someone for money! Would love to be at home with.”