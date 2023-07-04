Games

Global Offensive and Loss of Over $2M in Skins

Valve recently took action on approximately 40 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) accounts that they were engaged in illegal sale of things. As a result of this action, about $2 million worth of in-game skins and cosmetic items.

As a result of the measures taken, affected accounts will retain digital items, but they will lose their functionality as they cannot be exchanged. This has led many leather sellers to liquidate their stocks, fearing similar reprisals against them.

Names banned in CS:GO were reportedly on a list published by gambling site CSGOEmpire in June. The page accused the profiles of participate in a scheme to launder illegally obtained cryptocurrency from a competing site CSGORoll.

Banned accounts were accused of laundering cryptocurrency.

Valve didn’t reveal any details about the recent bans, and didn’t specify if they would stop there. Despite this, CSGOEmpire considers the action a victory over the opponent.

Hey Founder Roll CS GOclarified that this is a skin exchange site that has been working without problems for the past three years, not yet targeted by a competing site whose owner would have obtained an illegal license to operate gambling in the United States.

The CS:GO skins market is critical to its popularity and gained momentum with the announcement of Counter-Strike 2. Despite Valve’s rules against commercial activities related to its games, several steps have been taken to stop the growth of betting sites that use arrow images.

Source: Dexerto

Source link

