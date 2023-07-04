GK meets Camila Cabello during Haute Couture week; Are you going to Farofa?

God, how international is this! During the show, he met Camila Cabello and introduced himself to the singer.

In the video, you can see the two start a conversation, with Camila finally saying that she can speak a little Portuguese. Our Brazilian “sock”, as she herself calls it! Did GK invite her to Farofa? just watch:

Camilla with GKAY at the Iris van Herpes show pic.twitter.com/ez9PS00c0d — Camila Cabello Brazil | fan account (@CamilaCabelloBR) 3 July 2023

Gessica Kayne also participated in the fashion show of another major maison, Schiaparelli, who is always present in her looks. The event takes place twice a year, in January and July, always in Paris, France.

It’s also worth remembering that this is the influencer’s second time at the Haute Couture season. GK spoke to Vogue and said that he is thrilled with the opportunity. He said, “I am very happy to be here again.”

The parade started this Monday and will go on till Thursday (6). Names such as Georges Hobeika, Christian Dior, Rahul Mishra, Giambattista Valli and Thom Browne will also perform.