News

GK meets Camila Cabello during Haute Couture week; Are you going to Farofa?

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 9 1 minute read

God, how international is this! During the show, he met Camila Cabello and introduced himself to the singer.

In the video, you can see the two start a conversation, with Camila finally saying that she can speak a little Portuguese. Our Brazilian “sock”, as she herself calls it! Did GK invite her to Farofa? just watch:

Gessica Kayne also participated in the fashion show of another major maison, Schiaparelli, who is always present in her looks. The event takes place twice a year, in January and July, always in Paris, France.

It’s also worth remembering that this is the influencer’s second time at the Haute Couture season. GK spoke to Vogue and said that he is thrilled with the opportunity. He said, “I am very happy to be here again.”

The parade started this Monday and will go on till Thursday (6). Names such as Georges Hobeika, Christian Dior, Rahul Mishra, Giambattista Valli and Thom Browne will also perform.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus pilot series together

2 days ago

Gal Gadot reveals what it was like to play the villain in ‘Snow White’

3 days ago

NBA Free Agency Market Thermometer (06/25)

June 25, 2023

VIDEO: Lil Nas X was hit with a sex toy during a concert in Sweden

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button