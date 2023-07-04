Get Cheaper V-Bucks in July 2023 by Following This Simple Trick

Don’t ask me why but epic games throws a lot Free promotions for Fortnite in July; although it is true that there will be some kind of crossover ahead that will be paid for, so it is convenient for us to have all the pavos that we can on hand if we want to take possession of their objects. But… What if I told you that you can get the latter by spending less money on them than they are worth? I leave you with a couple of tricks below that will come in handy:

Trick to Buy Cheaper V-Bucks on PS4 and PS5

Before I get started, I should clarify that the safest option is to buy V-Bucks from the in-game store itself. If you calculate well the packages you need to buy for each item, you won’t have too many problems. ✅

✅ However, there are shops like Eneba that are also 100% safe. in which we can save a lot of money by buying paVos to play 🤑

🤑 Here’s the thing: packs of V-bucks as such cost the same price in the store as in the game itself. However, there is a little trick to it ❗

❗ Prepaid cards are cheaper at PlayStation Store than other stores ✅

✅ Therefore we can buy these cards in Eneba to redeem them in the PS Store and thus transfer the money to our wallet ✅

✅ Thus, we will have a little more money in the wallet than we paid and, so we can buy more paVos from the PlayStation Store.

As a reminder, these maps only work for the PS Store in Spain. ❗

❗ It should also be noted that V-bucks will remain in your account and you can use them on any other platform you normally play Fortnite on ✅

Is there a way to get them for less money on PC?

There is a reward reward that makes Earn money for every purchase you make in Epic Games Store ❗️

❗️ In particular, you will reimburse 5% off your purchases. This money you get back can be accumulated and you can spend it on any future purchase in the store 🤑

you will get back €3 💰 Money will be returned to you once It’s been 14 days since you made a purchase ⏰

⏰ The money you save and what is in your rewards wallet, it will expire in two years if you don’t use it sooner ❗️

❗️ This promotion You can also buy Fortnite V-bucks. ✅

✅ That is, if you buy PaVos on PC or a game from the Epic Games Store, You will get 5% back on every purchase and you can use that money to buy more V-Bucks in the game. 👈🏻

👈🏻 I remind you what you must do Epic Games Store purchases on PC, but V-Bucks are shared across all platforms ✅

✅ For this reason and for example: if you play Fortnite on PS4All you have to do is log into the Epic Games Store on your PC and buy paVos there to get your discount.

Well, here you have two tricks that I know to get cheaper Fortnite V-bucks. Do you know any others? I read you in the comments.