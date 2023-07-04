FURIA Powers Up With FalleN, Brazilian CS:GO Legend

FURIA Esports, a popular Brazilian organization, has just reached a lavish deal as Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo has joined their ranks. If you don’t know, he is one of the most outstanding players in CS:GO on the competitive stage.

FalleN has been a prominent figure in the esports scene for many years now. His success has not ceased to grow with numerous achievements and recognitions since he started his career in CS:GO. Currently, he is one of the most popular professionals in Brazil and one of the best in the field of tactical shooters. So his coming to FURIA is very important.

To figure out: One of the best trainers CS:GO He is out of work, but already wants to listen to suggestions

Related video: Big failures of big franchises

FalleN and FURIA want to become leaders CS:GO

“The arrival of FalleN represents a moment of unity for Brazilian esports. This is an important milestone for the community that has been striving for a team that represents the best that Brazil has to offer in order to return to the top of the world in KS”, said Andre Akkari, co-founder of FURIA.

The player’s signing went through various difficulties; however, the team managed to overcome them, and now they have a multiple CS:GO Major champion in their ranks. The community is excited about FalleN joining the Brazilian team as he will team up with other big names on the scene.

Among them are Yuri “yuurih” Santos, Kaike “KSCERATO” Serato and others. FalleN is also known for his influence and contribution to the community. CS:GO. He was an ambassador for the game and worked to promote and improve the competitive scene in Brazil.

In this regard, the community welcomed his new team after his departure from Imperial Esports. FURIA presented the player with an emotional video that tells about his history and evolution in the competitive scene. You can see it below:

Will we go down in history again? Cheers vindo à FURIA, @FalleNCS! pic.twitter.com/zVVzba4amz — FURY (@FURY) July 3, 2023

If you missed it: Astralis fined $100,000 for disagreement with HUNDEN in CS:GO

For more esports-related news, check out this link.

Related video: Video game controls you never imagined possible

Edition: Games / facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fountain