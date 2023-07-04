From The Weeknd to Rush, Rolling Stone picks the greatest artists in Canadian history

The American edition of Rolling Stone took advantage of the “Canada Day” celebration to list the country’s 50 greatest artists. The text jokes that this country, which has one-tenth the population of the US, has given us three of the five, or close to, greatest songwriters, as well as the most beloved of progressive rock bands (Rush). , the hottest country singer (Shania Twain), the biggest hip-hop star of the last two decades (Drake) and the ultimate R&B superstar of our time (The Weeknd).

Not mentioned is The Band, the most prominent of the “Americana” (styles of rock that emerged from the amalgamation of various styles of music of American origin), which is almost entirely Canadian.

Many country stars and important personalities are remembered in the top 50 in the open rankings for different genres and eras. KD Lange (40th), Nelly Furtado (35th), Bryan Adams (30th), Shawn Mendes (27th), Avril Lavigne (22nd), Justin Bieber (17th), Carly Rae Jepsen (14th) and Arcade Fire (12th). ,

Bands that were very popular in the Canadian territory, but never managed to take their music overseas, such as Sloan (20th) and especially the Tragically Hip (18th) were also remembered, as were groups such as who are now half-dead such as Loverboy or April Wine, who were successful in the 80’s and 70’s with their hard rock.

The list was topped by Joni Mitchell, while Neil Young came in second. It’s proof that the singer-songwriter’s work is in the throes of critical appreciation and reaching whole new audiences.

See the “Top 10 Canadians” in the magazine’s opinion:

10 – Celine Dion (“Few artists are as beloved in Canada as she is”)

9 – Alanis Morissette (“Her legacy is that of a woman who was not afraid to speak the truth”)

8 – The Weeknd (“In 2021 he goes so far as to become the first Canadian to play the Super Bowl halftime show”)

7 – Shania Twain (“Even though she’s sold over 100 million records, she’s still stayed true to her roots”)

6 – The Band (“They may be the ultimate American band, but four of their members are from Canada”)

5 – Drake (“Toronto isn’t just a backdrop for his songs, it’s a character”)

4 – Leonard Cohen (He gave the world “Hallelujah,” “Famous Blue Raincoat,” “Anthem,” “Treaty,” “Avalanche,” and his love song “Suzanne” to his hometown of Montreal.)

3 – Rush (“He never stopped innovating, never lost his sense of humor and never played below the peak of his abilities”)

2 – Neil Young (“Even in his most ‘L.A. rocker’ moments, his love for his homeland is palpable”)

1 – Joni Mitchell (“Like Neil Young, she’ll always go back to her roots, even while living in Los Angeles”)