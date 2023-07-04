From the chic of Julie de Libran to the nature of Iris Van Herpen and Georges Hobeika

translated by



4th of July. from 2023



After Daniel Rosebery opened Haute Couture Week on the morning of Monday, July 3, Frenchwoman Julie de Liberon took command to star in an intimate show at her home on Boulevard Raspail in Paris. Although its halls and gardens – or even its kitchen – are used to host its haute couture presentations, this time the event was even more special, as it marked his personal return to the fashion show format.

Julie De Libran Parade – FNW

In front of a select group of guests including journalists, close friends of the stylist and loyal customers of her eponymous brand, the creator put on a close-up show to convince fans of her timeless style with a touch of “je ne sass quoi”. Gave. , but Parisian chic. A style articulated in disco tailoring proposal, between versatile looks of the time that are elegant during the day and have a touch of festive sparkle for evenings and events.

With a trajectory traced in the ranks of brands such as Gianfranco Ferre, Gianni Versace, Prada and Louis Vuitton, the Aix-en-Provence-born designer prides himself on not only knowing his target customers in detail, but on dominating with the masters Proud of it too. Tough balance of comfortable sophistication. A concept through which he ensured that his bet on sequins, wide skirts and woolen and transparencies or a wide white coat with four front pockets looked natural, not excessive.

In the same way, Julie de Liberon designed her Haute Couture collection with bling, on a tailored waistcoat and corsair-style lapels, in black shorts with gathered waists and a white sleeveless shirt in masculine style to match Casual cut. Or even in a blouse in black and silver colors that illuminates the silhouette with a romantic fit. blazers dark inside looks like For party wear, a pair of black and fuchsia wide dresses or a single strapless satin dress also appeared in the collection in its short and wide version, enhancing the sophistication of the silhouette of the purest style of actress Rita Hayworth in ‘Gilda’. ,

watch the parade Iris Van Herpen – Autumn-Winter2023-2024 – Haute Couture – Paris – © ImaxTree

Water Creatures by Iris Van Herpen

Despite boasting a unique and totally recognizable style, the Danish designer manages the difficult feat of innovating herself and introducing new silhouettes faithful to her identity in each of her collections. If last winter the creative chose the classic presentation format, including a video where her clothes were worn under water; On this occasion, Iris Van Herpen decided to continue the nautical theme… but bet on a dream show held in the vast interior garden of the Hôtel d’Avray on rue Grenelle. One Show Featuring celebrities like singer Camila Cabello, “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams Gay Miss Fame who didn’t want to lose it.

The collection, titled “Architectonics”, was inspired by “the future of floating cities and the concept of bionic design”, which envisioned humans living both on land and in the depths of the ocean. With seascapes as a backdrop, Iris Van Herpen presents a dreamlike, underwater reality, as well as exploring the concept of “floating cities” as self-sustaining ecosystems, credited to Vincent Callebaut, Bjarke The influence of the work of architects such as Ingalls is known. Or Jacques Rougerie.

Middle Couture and architecture, Iris van Herpen developed a proposal in response to the “physiological, behavioral and structural adaptations of biological organisms” to create a new fluid fashion through a process of draping, laser cutting of fabrics and the application of silicone gradient layers. Management done. Polygonal patterns that ripple with the movement of the models’ bodies, now mermaids, now floating jellyfish or resplendent warriors, are enhanced with details of silver, bronze and gold.

Tight pieces, hats and sleeves gently swaying in the wind as if they were underwater, undulating and labyrinthine silhouettes or applications of vibrant glass rods that were reminiscent of war arrows or feather bedspreads were some of the features in that collection. The striking elements were those whose palettes were studied, with a predominance of mint, turquoise or pearl tones. A special mention is given to the digitally created and 3D printed “bionic” boots of the future.

“The collection dares to imagine humanity’s next frontier: a world

Aquatic urbanism that harmonizes with marine ecosystems”, the Dutch designer explained in his notes on the event, adding that “there is growing global concern, as 90% of the world’s largest cities are vulnerable to rising sea levels”. and more than 410 million people are affected by it. predicted to be in danger”.

Backstage Fashion Show – Georges Hobeika

Wood Nymphs by Georges Hobeika

In the crowded Palais de Chaillot, Lebanese company Georges Hobeika showcased the charms of its latest collection. Couture, titled “Un Rave” (“A Dream”, var.). A dreamlike vision through which the haute couture brand wanted to “elevate confidence and femininity”, betting on Show Colorful and bright full of floral and plant details.

In line with their usual embroideries, the creative duo presented an array of flowing dresses studded with glittery details, stones or refined abalone in the shape of water drops or tiny hearts. In addition, there was no shortage of the company’s recognizable mosaic-effect embroidery. looks like Silk, organza, chiffon or even embroidered fabrics with pink capes and details or large ostrich feather collars dominated the offer, with a range of handmade men’s looks in gray and pastel colors with large coverings in vegetable embroidery was also involved.

In Georges Hobeika’s fabulous wardrobe, some pieces were also typical for the cold season, such as a short quilted coat with pink sequins or a wavy jacket in shades of green, reminiscent of the shape of bushes or moss.

Similarly, natural references were also present in an asymmetric lilac dress, whose texture created the effect of scales or in the ubiquitous headdress-mask, which decorated the models with flowers. One of the main threads of the show was none other than the dragonfly, repeated in metallic embroidery on the back or flap pockets, pendants. large size And basic heels. The bride, in turn, in relation to other shows of the brand, was a little more discreet in its volume, and she highlighted Seamless on Savoir Handcrafted with delicate and ethereal embroidered petals.

“This collection was designed to celebrate hope and optimism”, explain Georges and his son Jed Hobica, creative director of the company that took its first steps in 1995. He concluded, “We love sweet colors and fluid silhouettes that evoke joy, sweetness, and freedom.”

