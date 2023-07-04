Fortnite: How to Get the Swift Blade Pickaxe

We will tell you how you can get the Fast Edge Pickaxe in a very easy way using the Fortnite game.

Fortnite players now have a chance to get Swiftblade Pick for free. From July 3 at 13:00 AR and 10:00 MX, to July 17 at 21:59 MX and July 18 at 00:59, any user who logs into Fortnite via Amazon Luna will receive this exclusive pickaxe for a set period of time. days after 19 July.

For those wondering how to access Fortnite through Amazon Luna, you just need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to stream the game at no additional cost. For those who don’t have a Prime subscription, there’s an option to subscribe to Amazon Luna+ with monthly billing and an available seven-day free trial.

It is important to note that the Swift Edge Pickaxe will not only be available to players who log in during the Amazon Luna promotion period. It may be available for purchase in the item shop in the future.

Amazon Luna, a cloud gaming service, allows players to access Fortnite from a wide variety of devices, including Windows PCs, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android phones, Chromebooks, Chrome browsers, Microsoft Edge, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and select Smart TVs Samsung in supported regions. Amazon Prime subscribers will get free access to Fortnite on Luna, and those who subscribe to Amazon Luna+ will also be able to enjoy the game at no additional cost.

The controls in Amazon Luna are flexible, allowing players to use touch controls on mobile devices, or keyboard and mouse controls on a Windows PC, macOS, or Chromebook. They can also use Bluetooth controls, including the Luna control, on any Luna-compatible device.