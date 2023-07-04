Final Fantasy XVI was the second best PS5 launch of the year in Spain.

Back with a new review sales of games in physical format in Spainbelonging June 19-15 (week 25) in which final fantasy 16 for the PS5, it was the top-selling game.

1. final fantasy 16 (PS5)

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)

3. F1 2023 (PS4)

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

5. Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (PS5)

6. F1 2023 (PS5)

7. sound origin plus (Switch)

8. mine craft (Switch)

9. Nintendo Switch Sport (Switch)

10. FIFA 23 (Switch)

And now we can share the physical sales in Spain for the 25th week, when after many weeks the game was able to move from place to place. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best selling game. It was final fantasy 16PS5 exclusive sold 25,450 units in physical format, which is the second-best launch of the year for a PS5 game, second only to Hogwarts legacywhich sold 31,300 units.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped to second position 6350 unitsovercoming barriers with them 250 000 since its release. in third position F1 2023 in his version ps4 With 2450 units.

From the rest of the top, highlight the seventh position with another issue of the week, sound origin plus in his version nintendoswitch With 1650 units, while outside the top, the same game sold 450 units on PS5, 250 units on PS4, and 200 units on Xbox. Or what mine craft in its Switch version, it returns to the top 10 at position eight with 1,450 units sold, reaching a total of more than 582,000 since launch.

There were other releases during the week, such as Crash team brawl which did not manage to get close to the top 10 on any of the released platforms, because in its version PS5 sold 300 units150 on PS4 and 50 on Xbox.

PS5 is again the best-selling console

In terms of console sales in Spain, the PlayStation was once again the top-selling console:

PS5: 6350 units (5550 for disc version and 800 for digital version)

6350 units (5550 for disc version and 800 for digital version) Nintendo Switch: 4,150 units (2,550 Oled versions and 350 special editions Zelda )

4,150 units (2,550 Oled versions and 350 special editions ) Xbox Series: 1650 units (Xbox Series X 800 devices; Xbox Series S 850 devices)

1650 units (Xbox Series X 800 devices; Xbox Series S 850 devices) PS4: 180 units

and finish Game console VR2 sold 170 units in week 19 for a total of 13,990 units sold.



