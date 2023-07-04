Final Fantasy 16 was the top selling game on GAME in June.

As usual, GAME Spain showed list of ten video games that sold the most in their stores in June. Below you will find the complete list where we break down the best selling games by platform and in the world, with final fantasy 16 as the most successful in the last month.

List Top 10 best selling games on GAME in June 2023:

1. final fantasy 16

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3. Diablo IV

4. FIFA 23

5. Grand Theft Auto V

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. mine craft

8. Street Fighter 6

9. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Purple

10. Mario party superstars

Sales by platform

prefix 5

1. Final Fantasy XVI

2. Diablo IV

3.F1 23

4.Default

5. Street Fighter 6

6. FIFA 23

7. Grand Theft Auto V

8 Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales

9. Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion

10. Grand Prix Moto 23

PlayStation 4

1.F1 23

2.FIFA 23

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4 Hogwarts Legacy

5. Diablo IV

6 Red Dead Redemption 2

7.NBA 2K23

8. The Last of Us

9. God of War

10.F1 22

nintendoswitch

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2.Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. FIFA 23

4. Minecraft

5. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Purple

6. Mario party superstars

7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8. New Super Mario Bros. U deluxe

9. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Rage

10. Nintendo Switch Sport

Nintendo Store

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Extra Tracks Pass

2. Pokémon Scarlet or Purple Expansion Pass

3. Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Steve and Alex Challenger Pack

5. Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass

6. Pokémon Sword or Shield Expansion Pass

7. Skipping the Splatoon 3 Expansion

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Terry Bogard Challenger Pack

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenger Kazuya Pack

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Joker Challenger Pack

Xbox Series + Xbox One

1. Diablo IV

2.F1 23

3. Street Fighter 6

4. Cyberpunk 2077

5 Red Dead Redemption 2

6 Grand Theft Auto V

7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

8 Hogwarts Legacy

9. Sonic Origins Plus

10. Dark Alien Descent

Xbox Live content

1. FIFA 23 – FIFA Points (various amount)

2. Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition

3 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

4 Hogwarts Legacy

5. Minecraft: Minecoins Pack (various quantity)

6. Red waterfall

7. Minecraft

8. Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Premium Deluxe Edition

9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

10. Sea of ​​Thieves

computer hardware

1. ASUS ROG ALLY Z1 Extreme portable console

2. CORSAIR HS35 BLUE Gaming Headset

3. ROG Ally Travel Case

4. KROM Kopa gaming headphones

5. GAME HX220 Snow Edition Gaming Headset

6. GAME GP322 BLUETOOTH RGB Wireless Controller

7. Black AOC GH200 gaming headphones

8. GAME HX220 Gaming Headset

9.GAME MX300 Gaming Mouse RGB 4800dpi

10. Razer Deathadder Essential Gaming Mouse (2021)

PC software

1. Prince of Persia

2. Heavy rain

3. Prince of Persia: Soul of a Warrior

4. Professional cycling manager 23

5. Heroes of Might and Magic V

6. Call of Juarez 2

7. Beyond Two Souls

8. Diablo III

9. Beyond good and evil

10. The Sims 4 – Growing Up in a Family

merchandising

1. One Piece POP Figure: Luffy

2. Gashapon Dragon Ball Super: UDM Burst 50

3. Superthings: wild children

4. Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse Pop Figure: Spiderman India

5. Gashapon Demon Slayer Kimetsu Narabundesu 4

6. The Legend of Zelda BOTW Action Figure: Link 10cm

7. POP Marvel Drawing: Asgard Agent Loki

8. POP Pokémon Figure: Oshawott

9 Disney Action Figure: Stitch Ohana

10. LEGO minifigures LEGO minifigures 2023

Board games

1. Pyramid puzzle

2. Minecraft card game

3. Puzzle Diablo IV: Lilith 1000 pieces

4. Viral card game

5. Futsal

6. Board game POP DC: Funkoverse 4fig Spanish

7. Who is who? Super Mario

8. Portable billiards

9. Puzzle Crash Team: Rumble Heroes 160 pieces

10. Monopoly Fortnite Collector

Movie

1. Animated film Street Fighter II

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantum Mania

3. Avatar Sense of water

4. Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods

5. John Wick 1. Another day to kill

6. Final Fantasy XV Movie

7. Dungeons And Dragons Honor Among Thieves

8. Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Edition

9. Terrifying 2

10. Dragon Ball Z – Bluray BOX 9 – Episodes 160 to 180

manga/comic

1. Marvel X Fortnite Conflict Zero N 1

2. Batman/Fortnite: Foundation

3. Marvel X Fortnite Conflict Zero N 2

4. Marvel X Fortnite Conflict Zero N 5

5. Marvel X Fortnite Conflict Zero N 3

6. Marvel X Fortnite Conflict Zero N 4

7. My Hero Academia #1

8. One Piece No.01 (3 in 1)

9. One Piece #1

10. Naruto #01



