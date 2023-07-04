FIFA Sports Events Join Gamers8 Festival

Many major esports tournaments have decided to move to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to join Gamers8 and be part of the country’s mega festival. The latest to join this fight is a number of FIFAe competitions such as the FIFAe Club World Cup, the FIFAe Nations Cup and the FIFAe World Cup, which will be held in Riyadh.

Each of the three tournaments will have a prize pool of one million dollars, bringing the total tournament prize pool to gamers festival8 It already reaches 45 million dollars. The dates for the FIFAe competitions are as follows.

FIFA Club World Cup: 6–9 July.

FIFA Nations Cup: July 11-14.

FIFA World Cup – July 16-19.

As for the rest of the events that will take place in Gamers8, which start this week, it is worth noting the $ 2 million Fortnite tournament, the $ 1 million Tekken 7 event, the PUBG Mobile World Invitational tournament. hosted a $3 million tournament, a $2 million Rainbow Six: Siege tournament, a $100,000 PUBG Mobile Regional Clash tournament, a $1 million Rennsport event, a $500,000 StarCraft II tournament, and a Street Fighter 6 tournament at $1 million and PUBG: Battlegrounds for $2 million. tournament, along with the $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, the $2 million Rocket League tournament, and the headlining $15 million Dota 2 Riyadh Masters tournament.