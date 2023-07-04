‘Fantastic Four’: Vanessa Kirby is Marvel’s favorite to play Sue Storm, insider says

vanessa kirbyactress best known for her performances in films likepieces of a woman‘ it is ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effects‘, is believed to be the frontrunner to play Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman in the upcoming film.Fantastic Four‘ produced by marvel studios,

According to insider Daniel Richtmansources claim that Miracle Kirby may have already been officially offered the role. However, there is still no confirmation of a formal deal between the actress and the studio.

Despite this, Kirby is considered the undisputed favorite to land the iconic role of Sue Storm. margot robbie Reportedly declined the invitation.

according to inside information Casey WalshBesides Robbie, adam driver He also reportedly turned down the role of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic.

Ahead, david diggsThe one who was asked to play the Thing is yet to finalize his deal. There is no information about the status of Paul MescalWho was being considered for the role of Human Torch.

It is important to stress that all of this information should be treated as rumors at this time. marvel studios No official announcement has been made regarding the casting of ‘Fantastic Four,



According to hollywood reporterThe marvel studios considering starting feature filming in January 2024, If the present writers’ strike does not last more than six months.

This means that an official announcement of the cast could be made in the next few months.

The report states that:

,Fantastic Four‘ represents the most prestigious casting search since Miracle hired out tom holland eight years earlier to play Spider-Man. The studio intends to start filming January 2024 in London. However, this may change if the writers’ strike lasts for six months or more, although this is unlikely according to sources close to the union.”

Talking about the cast, director Matt Shakman spoke on the subject during an interview for comic bookSaying:

“There’s a lot, man”that matters. “There really is. and crazy. how i learned ‘wandavision’It’s great to see the level of engagement fans have with this content, as I am also a fan and have been reading ‘Fantastic Four’ since I was a child”.

He continued: “I love these characters. I love the chance to be able to bring them mcu And I really want to fix it. And I know everyone is very excited. And I encourage it. I think it’s great. But today I don’t have an answer for anyone about the casting.”

remembering that the script is in charge jeff kaplan it is Ian Springer.

Interestingly, neither of the screenwriters have experience with ‘big cinema projects, except romantic comedies’.Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship‘ (2013) and ‘last of the great romantics(2014).

This will be the fourth attempt to honor the legacy of the team, right after the ancient roger corman In 1994, the unsuccessful mini-franchise of Tim Story started in 2005, and the version of josh trank in 2015, which was destroyed by audiences and critics alike.

At the moment, there is still no other information about the upcoming adaptation.

‘s last rebootFantastic Four‘ was one of the biggest critical and public failures in recent history, while the chaotic behind-the-scenes scene gave rise to one of the film industry’s most interesting stories (especially when it was revealed that one of the actors had an affair with the director). almost had a fight with josh trank,

remake ofFantastic Four‘ Cost $120 million and just collected it US Dollar$ 167 million Whole world.

