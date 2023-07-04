Exclusive: “Massacre na Escola – The Tragedy of the Girls of Realengo” shows before-and-after victims, which reveal the killer’s focus; watch the trailer

This Tuesday (4), HBO exclusively released the trailer for “Massacre na Escola – The Tragedy of the Girls of Realengo”. hugogloss.com, The four-episode documentary series will tell the before and after of the victims, families and witnesses of the April 7, 2011 tragedy. On this occasion, a former student entered the Tasso de Silveira Municipal School and killed 12 students. It is considered the first massacre in an educational institution in Brazil.

According to witnesses heard by director and producer Bianca Lenti, the killer was primarily targeting students. In about 15 minutes more than 30 bullets were fired, 24 students were shot and 12 including 10 girls died. “The media didn’t talk about the hate crime. Media didn’t talk about misogyny.says one of them in the preview. “In girls, he was absolutely brainwashed”, reminds the other. After investigation, the massacre was deemed to be mass murder.

In addition to evidence, the first images show scenes from the days following the tragedy and survivors – one of the girls is seen in a wheelchair. The documentary also highlights the controversy over hate groups on social networks, where extremist speech is shared, mainly misogyny. “The Internet is a free zone, for better or for worse,” A snippet gives a warning.

The series points to the need not to forget crime and addresses throughout the episode, some of the attacks that followed in Realengo, such as the Susano’o massacre in 2019 – which killed seven people at Raul Brasil State School, five students and Two employees.. With the aim of preventing new tragedies, the production also heard from experts about the social strata behind the crime: “You can’t forget! Whoever went through this feels humiliated. We’re talking about our future, because it’s in the hands of these kids.”

Premieres next Sunday, July 9 at 10PM. watch the trailer:

In 2011, in celebration of its 40th anniversary, the school was inviting alumni to speak about their lives outside the school environment. Wellington Menezes de Oliveira, age 23, introduced himself as a speaker, entered, and began the assault. When the police officers reached the spot, the criminal was preparing to climb the third floor of the institute. Wellington commits suicide after being wounded in a shootout with the agents.

massacre in schools

In 2022 and 2023 alone, there were six attacks with deaths in schools in Brazil. According to the newspaper O Globo, 35 people had died in educational institutions till last year. Another 302 people have already been arrested for threatening schools, according to Justice and Public Security Minister Flavio Dino.

In March this year, a 13-year-old stabbed six people at Thomazia Montoro State School in the western region of Sao Paulo, killing a teacher. In April, a 25-year-old man killed four children at a day care center in Santa Catarina with an axe. In June, a 21-year-old man attacked the Helena Collodi State College in northern Paraná and killed two students.