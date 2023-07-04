European stocks closed lower under pressure from healthcare companies

Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal

July 3 (Reuters) – European stocks tumbled on Monday as losses in AstraZeneca and other healthcare companies offset gains in Generali and mining companies on expectations of more stimulus in China.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.2%, reversing gains by about 0.4%, and started the first day of the second half on the wrong foot.

* Shares in British drug maker AstraZeneca fell 8.0%, their worst day since March 2020, after analysts said the benefits of its experimental lung cancer drug may not be as great as expected.

* The broader health index fell 2%, outpacing the decline.

* Mining companies rose the most, gaining 2.2%, as prices for most metals rose on hopes that the Chinese government will offer a larger economic stimulus package after data showed the country’s mill activity slowed in June.

* Assicurazioni Generali hit its highest level in more than a year, climbing 3.4% after the Italian insurance regulator authorized investor Delfin to increase its stake in the company above 10%, raising expectations that investors will fight for control again.

* STOXX 600 added 8.7% in the first half of the year, mainly due to strong growth at the beginning of 2023. However, the recovery of the Chinese economy and the slowdown in the eurozone have taken their toll on investors’ minds.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Spanish editing by Javier López de Lleida)