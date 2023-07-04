EarnHaverso Exceeds 3 Million Viewership in Brazil

Spider-Man: Through the Arena has already been watched by more than 3 million people in Brazil, but it’s still well below the hero’s live-action films.

In its fifth week in Brazilian cinemas, Marvel Animation rocks BRL 2.47 million and sold to others 121 thousand tickets, Overall, Into the Spider-Verse has Collection of R$59.2 million and 3.1 million viewers.

it gives length It is the 6th highest grosser for any film released in the country in 2023 So far. he only loses super mario bros, fast and furious 10, Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it is the little Mermaid,

Like, he’s already nearing the end of his career via spider-verse Comparison to other Spider-Man movies from Brazil?

Well, thanks to the current increased price of tickets, Miles Morales’ second animation earned more revenue than Tobey Maguire’s trilogy, which grossed between R$46 million and R$49 million between 2002 and 2007 – at one point. When the price of tickets was on average three times lower than today.

Andrew Garfield’s Feature Films Come Out After the 3D Revolution AvatarTherefore, despite selling fewer tickets than the Maguire/Raimi pairing, they generated higher revenue. Like this, via spider-verse The domestic box office of Garfield second (R$54.7 million) has been surpassed and is close to surpassing the first (R$60.2 million).

Ultimately, Miles Morales’ second adventure far surpassed the first’s collection, closing early 2019 with BRL 31.2 million. However, he is still far from surpassing the volume of Tom Holland’s trilogy: back home it is far from home Whereas, R$102.7 million and R$106.3 million were invoiced respectively no return homeCurrently the second highest grosser in Brazilian history, at no less than R$324 million.

As far as tickets sold go, the situation is more complicated for Sony’s acclaimed facility. In terms of audience, via spider-verse this is the lie behind all the movies live action spiderman’sa ranking led by no return home (17.8 million tickets), followed by Sam Raimi’s 1st (8.49 million) and 2nd (7.74 million), back home it is far from home (both around 6.5 million), spiderman 3 (6.1 million) and finally the first Wonderful (5.14 million) and its 2014 sequel (4.08 million).

Case via spider-verse Maintain a good average in next few days you can reach audience also electro hazard, But most likely the animation ends its career at around 3 million payers. It’s a sign that national audiences aren’t ready to embrace an animated Spider-Man like the movies. live action Of character

And it’s not just a Brazilian box office problem: as I say here, outside the US the feature has had difficulties achieving as good a performance as other Miranhas. live actionOr even in proportion to its incredible success at the American box office.

But do you think so about you? via spider-verse Did it deserve the big box office? Leave your comment below!

(Source: B-Movie)

