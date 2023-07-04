Earn a Generative AI Certification from Microsoft and LinkedIn

Microsoft and LinkedIn have teamed up in a revolutionary collaboration to make learning about artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible and easier than ever.

Together they launched free certificate in AI generative, consisting of five short courses that promise to open doors to a new world of possibilities.

This certificate offers a unique opportunity to gain fundamental knowledge and skills in the field of generative AI. The five courses of the program are designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the principles, applications, and ethical aspects of generative AI.

Course 1: Introduction to AI Get a solid foundation in key AI concepts including algorithms, machine learning, and neural networks. Learn about the impact of AI on modern society.

Course 2: Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Learn how AI relates to big data management and take advantage of its potential to provide valuable insights.

Course 3: Graphs in Artificial Intelligence Learn about the role of graphs in AI and how they can represent and analyze complex data.

Course 4: Introduction to Machine Learning and AI Services on Azure Learn about machine learning and artificial intelligence services available on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform.

At the end of the courses you will find a link for free registration and certification. Boost your generative AI career with this exciting program!

