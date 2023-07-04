“Dune: Part 2”: what to expect from the new film?

Film critic Waldemar DeLonge analyzed the trailer for “Dune: Part 2” and expressed his expectations for the film. He praises the photography, highlights the importance of Tanya’s character, predicts a larger role for the character Princess Irulan and speculates on the possibility of a sequel to the “Messiah of Dune” book. The author also praises the casting decisions and believes that the trailer presents an interesting preview of the film without giving away too many details.

He highlights the importance of the first film in setting the foundation for the story and hopes that Warner will hold a special screening of “Dune” before the release of the second film. The author also praises the visual effects and believes that “Dune: Part 2” will maintain the technical standard of excellence established in the first film.

“Dune” is a science fiction book written by Frank Herbert and first published in 1965. It is considered one of the most influential works of the genre and has won several literary awards, including the Hugo Award and the Nebula Award. The book is set in the distant future, in which humanity has colonized several planets and formed a galactic empire.

The story of “Dune” revolves around the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, which is the only known source of a substance called “Melange” or “Spice”. This substance is very valuable, because it gives special foresight to those who consume it.

The spice is controlled by a powerful noble family, the Atreides, who have been tasked with ruling Arrakis. The plot unfolds with political intrigue, betrayals, a struggle for control of the spice, and a prophecy involving a messiah named Mu’addib.

In relation to the film “Dune”, a new film adaptation was released in 2021, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film is an adaptation of the first book in the “Duna” series and aims to be a faithful visual representation of the literary work.

The film’s cast includes Timothée Chalamet as protagonist Paul Atreides, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and many other well-known actors.

The film “Dune” received very positive critical response and was also a box office success. The film’s cinematography and visual effects were praised, as well as the performances of the cast. The production reflected the grandeur and complexity of the world of “Dune”, bringing to life the arid landscape of the planet Arrakis, the political factions and alien creatures present in the book.

