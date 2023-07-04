Dreamhack Valencia 2023 | DreamHack turns Valencia into the video game capital

DreamHack is counting down the days to destroy its all-time attendance record. It will run from next Friday, July 7th to Sunday, July 9th. For the eleventh time, Spain’s largest video game festival expects to attract over 65,000 visitors to Feria Valencia and surpass one million viewers online. The main novelties of this summer version of the event are two days with ten matches of the Superleague “League of Legends” and the Iberian International “Clash Royale” tournament. Both competitions will bring together the best players of this eSport at the national and international level.

Created by and for gamers, this epic event is about to sell out. 95% has already been sold, so pre-sales have increased by 50% compared to last summer. In addition, the organization set up the largest stage in the history of the Video Game League Professional (LVP) to accommodate approximately 2,500 spectators for competitive matches. DreamHack hopes to generate an economic impact of around ten million euros and create around 300 jobs.

Visitors will be able to enjoy competitions in the most famous e-sports in LAN mode, such as Rocket League, Fortnite, Fall Guys, Counter Strike-Global Offensive, Valorant or StarCraft, cosplay contests. or K-Pop, music concerts by YouTuber Elesky, a Pokémon GO event, and even a 3×3 basketball tournament hosted by Valencia Basket. The so-called Indie Zone will be one of the highlights of the festival with over 60 content stands and 30 games for all ages and audiences, all entirely developed in Spain and some of them in the Valencian Community.

Another highlight of the festival will be DreamHack Fighters, one of the most important parts for the DreamHack community, which will feature the international Brawlhalla tournament or Super Smash Bros and Street Fighter 6 competitions. In addition, this summer edition will feature Beat The Pro – a kind a competition open to professionals and amateurs in Apex Legends, the blockchain space that will host the Cybertitans and Elemental Raiders tournaments.

The Feria de Valencia site will provide the public with a total of 45,000 square meters, which will accommodate various sleeping areas, showers, playgrounds or food trucks. Feria Valencia Commercial Director Jorge Fombellida spoke in detail about some of the technical aspects of the event, which constitute “a real technical and technological challenge”. About fifty kilometers of cables will be the backbone of the entire fair, five of which will be fiber optic to ensure communication for all visitors. Likewise, eight thousand IP addresses will also be included, along with two other 20 GB Telefónica carriers. All of this will make DreamHack in Valencia “the best internet connection point in Spain,” Fombellida said.

DreamHack’s director, Javier Carrión, highlighted the presence of the best teams in the Super League “League of Legends” (LoL), as well as the presence of international “Clash Royale” players from countries like South Korea, a real strength when it comes to e-sports. However, among LoL clubs, some stand out especially for their founders.

Finetwork KOI is an esports team created from scratch by former soccer player Gerard Piqué and streamer Ibay Llanos. The Basque content creator will not be attending DreamHack as the Valencia festival is incompatible with his personal schedule, forcing him to head to TwitchCon Paris this weekend. Another team with a wide fan base is Heretics, owned by YouTuber TheGrefg.

In her official debut, Innovation and Tourism Advisor Paula Maria Llobet highlighted the momentum it represents for the city and how it helps Valencia position itself globally. Llobet cited “good breeding ground” in the area, which Valencia has thanks to the Higher School of Arts and Technology (ESAT) and the work of the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV). On the one hand, the creation of ESAT meant the birth of the first video game school in Spain, which is currently considered the best in the entire state and seventh in the world. On the other hand, UPV is developing a hub gaming project along with work dedicated to the creation of a specific chair.

The Innovation Adviser advocated public-private partnerships to kick-start an emerging sector with a 20% chance of growth and 9.5% job creation. Mayor Maria José Catala will be in charge of opening this Summer edition of DreamHack 2023. The official event will take place next Friday at 12 noon.

DreamHack comes out twice a year. In 2022, both video game festivals were held in July and December and drew a total of 135,000 people. Hosting an event of this magnitude generated an indirect economic impact of around 20 million euros, eight of which went to the hospitality and transport sectors. The average cost per participant ranged from 150 to 160 euros, and more than 400 jobs were created in the capital of Turia.