Dolly Parton reveals she almost recorded a duet with Mick Jagger

american country star dolly parton Revealed last Thursday (29) during a press conference to promote the album Rock Star who also tried to perform duets with Mick JaggerBut failed.

Rock Starlatest work of parton Rock-oriented, set to rock digital platforms 17 November For big machine recordswith distribution of universal music, The album will feature big names from the world music world Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Elton Johnamong others.



Photos: reproduction/Instagram/@dollyparton/@mickjagger Photo: The Music Journal

“I wanted her ,Mick Jagger, ‘Satisfaction,’ but he wanted something new and different, and I don’t blame him for that, so I ended up singing with Pink and Brandi Carlyle.”Explained dolly parton,

View full content of Rock Star,

1. Rockstar

2. The World Is Burning

3. Every Breath You Take (Together sting,

4. Open Arms (Together steve perry,

5. Magic Man (Together Ann Wilson it is Howard Lee,

6. As Long As I Can See the Light (Together john fogerty,

7. Either or (Together kid Rock,

8. I Want You Back (Together Steven Tyler it is Warren Haynes,

9. What has rock and roll done for you? (Together stevie nicks it is Wadi Wachtel,

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Like Your Way (Together Peter Frampton,

12. I hate myself for loving you (Together Joan Jett and the Blackhearts,

13. Night Moves (Together chris stapleton,

14. Wrecking Ball (Together Miley Cyrus,

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (Together p!nk it is brandy carlyle,

16. keep loving you (Together Kevin Cronin Of REO Speedwagon,

17. Heart of Glass (Together debbie harry Of blondie,

18. Don’t Let The Sun Set On Me (Together Elton John,

19. I Was Tried to Rock and Roll (Together Melissa Etheridge,

20. Stairway to Heaven (Together lizzo it is sasha flute,

21. We Are the Champions

22. Past (Together Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx it is John 5,

23. My Blue Tears (Together simon lebanon Of Duran Duran,

24. How are you? (Together Linda Perry Of 4 non blondes,

25. You’re No Good (Together Emmylou Harris it is sheryl crow,

26. Heartbreaker (Together Pat Benatar it is Neil Giraldo,

27. Sour-sweet (Together Michael McDonald,

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (Together Ronnie McDowell it is the jordaniers,

29. Let It Be (Together Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton it is mick fleetwood,

30. Free Bird (Together Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Artemus Pyle it is artemus pyle band,