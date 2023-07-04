Disney’s Speedstorm: A date and everything you need to know

Disney Speedstorm will be the next great racing game for kids (think Mario Kart with Disney characters). In this article, you can find all the details you need to know, from release date to releases and platforms.

Disney’s Speedstorm is coming soon and it’s free to play! | © Gameloft

If you’re a Disney Speedstorm fan and are looking forward to the game’s full release, you probably have a few burning questions. What platforms will it be released on? When will the game come out? And, most importantly, will the game be free to play when it comes out?

Fortunately, we have all the answers below. So get ready for the next great racing game!

What is the Disney Speedstorm release date?

The full release of Disney Speedstorm will take place on September 28, 2023.. We thought the game would be fully released before early 2024, but thankfully that didn’t happen.

If you want to play the game right now, you can try it through Early Access. However, if you would like to participate in Early Access, you will need to purchase one of the Founders’ Packs.

What platforms will Disney Speedstorm be released on?

Disney Speedstorm will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. So everyone can have some fun!

Can I play Disney Speedstorm for free?

The good news is that When Disney Speedstorm officially releases, it will be free to play on all platforms! However, players will also have the option to purchase the Golden Pass, which will unlock additional rewards and cosmetic items, as well as premium content.

What is a Golden Pass?

The Gold Pass is similar to other Battle Pass systems found in popular games such as Fortnite And Apex Legends. As you level up in the game, you’ll earn currency and cosmetic items that can be used to customize your character and enhance your gameplay.

And that’s all we know for now, we hope you find it useful. Are you excited about Disney Speedstorm or does it seem like a simple attempt to make money?

The original article was written Gaston Cooney.