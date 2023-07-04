Dirty Grylls: Thought provoking clip by female garage-punk duo

Formed in Florianópolis (SC) in 2021 by Jessica Goncalves (guitar/vocals) and Mariel Maciel (drums), Dirty Grylls released an EP last year, run brother, And now comes the impressive clip of the track Hit the panic button at the slightest sign of self-deprecationSigned by Casagrito, creator of São Paulo.

Despite the song title being in Portuguese, the lyrics are in English with lines such as (“A little kindness to show / A little passion, maybe something new / A little comfort to deny”). This sound is directly related to the explosive sound of nineties bands such as Babes in Toyland. On the other hand, there are strong scenes in the clip, which always focus on the dependence and escape from life, in addition to the search for support. The clip was recorded during a weekend in Florianópolis, with scenes shot at the Buteco and Haoma Baixo Centro bars.

Jessica Goncalves states, “The song talks about control, the feeling of being controlled by someone or something (society, status, standards, expectations, etc.) or to stop doing things you want.” “Escapes in clips, ways to find relief from the situation and depending on each other is the biggest of them so that we ‘press the panic button’ on each other whenever we self-deprecate. At the end of the song we free ourselves from this external control. Scream Scream Goodbye” (you can listen to their EP below)

“The partnership with Casagrito happened when we met with Cacao and Dani (Cacao Azevedo and Danieli Simoes, producers of the show) In one show we performed at the well known Estudio Aurora in SP. They were starting a production company, they fell in love with the sound and we went in very excited with plans to make a video”, says Mariel Maisel. “It didn’t take long and they already knew what music they wanted, they already had all the aesthetics very well arranged and planned and off we went. Everything came together perfectly and it was so much fun doing it, they are the best.

Photo: Disclosure.