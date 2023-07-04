DiCaprio praises Lula and criticizes Bolsonaro for deforestation in the Amazon

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his commitment to environmental causes, has praised President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, while criticizing former President Jair Bolsonaro, after the release of April data showing a decline in deforestation in the Amazon. took the opportunity to

According to the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the area warns of a 67.9% reduction in deforestation compared to the same period in 2022.

The text published by the actor said, “Many people are giving some credit to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, because after he took office he began to re-establish policies to protect the Amazon and indigenous rights.”

Soon after, he says that “the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro, undermined him and under his administration deforestation reached its highest level in 15 years”.

It is not the first time that the American star has praised Lula and criticized Bolsonaro. In May, he also praised the Brazilian government for the demarcation of six indigenous lands, saying that “the previous government” had paralyzed the demarcation and violated the rights of indigenous peoples.

