craziest scenes from superhero movies

In recent years, many superhero movies – both Marvel and DC – have lacked special effects. Due to the quick production of genre projects, many releases “rushed” into theaters with very poor visuals, ridiculous CGI, and many other problems.

So what are the worst scenes in superhero movies? The answer, ultimately, depends on many variables.

Continues after advertisement unable to load ad

For example: A few years ago, the CGI of some superhero movies was considered solid, but nowadays, it is not seen that way.

Without further delay, check out everything you need to know about the 7 worst scenes from superhero movies below! (via Looper)

Henry Cavill’s mustache

Henry Cavill’s infamous mustache in Justice League has gone down in DC history as one of the biggest “sins” of the DCEU. In the midst of reshoots of the feature ordered by Joss Whedon, the Warner production team made every effort to circumvent a contractual clause for Superman’s interpreter.

By the time of reshoots, Cavill had already grown an impressive mustache to star in the Mission Impossible franchise. Since Fallout’s studio Paramount refused to let the actor shave off his moustache, the production of Justice League was forced to cover Henry Cavill’s face with CGI. You can see the result above.

black adam’s head

Originally announced in 2007, Black Adam took more than 15 years to hit theaters due to numerous copyright changes and behind-the-scenes meddling. With a budget of over $200 million, the film was considered one of the best CGI in film history.

Unfortunately, this did not happen. Amidst the launch, Dwayne Johnson’s feature was criticized by the public and specific critics. In the feature’s most bizarre scene, when the hero regains his powers, The Rock’s head appears to simply be attached to a thin body.

black panther final fight

Black Panther went down in history as one of the best Marvel movies. One of the few MCU productions to be nominated for an Oscar, the feature was celebrated for its charismatic characters, action sequences, intriguing storyline, and of course, black representation.

The only aspect of Black Panther that was criticized by audiences and specific critics was actually the CGI. The final battle of the film, which is fought between T’Challa and Killmonger, is almost a blur on screen. It is even more difficult to understand what is actually happening in the scene.

wolverine claws

In the first three films of the X-Men franchise, Fox used practical effects to create Wolverine’s claws. That’s why they look so powerful and intimidating. The movie Wolverine: Inception, on the other hand, takes the opposite route, opting for CGI claws for Hugh Jackman’s character.

This change was completely loved by the audience and for a good reason too. Throughout the movie, Logan’s claws are awfully fake. The special effects are disappointing, and the digital character with the adamantium blade is more fun than dangerous.

green lantern uniform

Considered one of the worst superhero movies ever made, Green Lantern hit theaters in 2011, starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. Basically all elements of the film were highlighted by the public and critics, from the cast choices to the plot, to the special effects going through.

There’s no excuse: Green Lantern’s CGI is really, really bad. The most terrifying part of the film’s special effects is definitely the protagonist’s uniform. In the middle of recording Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds himself said that it was better to record in real costume.

flash special appearance

Recently released in Brazilian cinemas, The Flash failed to win over audiences and critics, serving as a de facto shoehorn for the DCEU – at least, until James Gunn took control of DC Productions. Got it. Including the “particular flaw” was cited as one of the feature’s biggest flaws.

The amateurish nature of The Flash’s special effects is primarily seen in the feature’s final scenes, which feature the participation of several DC icons. According to the director, the “unusual” content of the CGI is intentional – but that excuse failed to convince most fans.

bruce banner’s head

Avengers: Infinity War has great special effects. There is no debate about that. However, the CGI of one scene in particular is very poor. This is the moment when Bruce Banner, in his human form, uses Iron Man’s “Hulk-Buster” armor.

In this scene, Mark Ruffalo’s head appears to almost float over the armor’s neck in poorly drawn CGI. Of course, the scene resulted in several memes on social media. After all, the result was really funny (see above).

You can watch Marvel movies on Disney+ and DC movies on HBO Max.