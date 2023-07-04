Counter-Strike 2 adds a much-requested new feature and changes the map rotation.

A continuation of what he calls one of Yesbeep first person the most famous of all time goes on and on. That’s right, Valve has released a new update for the beta version of Counter-Strike 2, the game that should replace the legendary Counter-Strike and CS:GO. However, the development team is still doing a lot of testing, so its official release has not yet taken place.

For now, it can only be accessed by players who have access to the limited beta. This does not prevent us from enjoying some moments as curious as mistakes which literally leave the players in checkers, but that’s another topic. This time we have to talk about the latest update of the game.

At the same time, among other things, the number of confirmed cards was expanded. We already know we can enjoy: Dust II, Mirage, Train, Nuke, Overpass, Inferno, Ancient, Vertigo, Italy, Baggage, Shoots, Office, Canals, Lake and Shortdust. This does not mean that all cards are available. Currently, and with a new update, the maps available to play in the limited beta are Dust II, Mirage, Overpass, Nuke and Ancient.

New rotation maps and new animation for Counter-Strike 2

That being said, the innovation that has been talked about most recently is the inclusion of a new animation that many players have been demanding. counter strike 2. It’s about something as simple and simple as looking at the grenade we carry in our hands. And although it may seem silly, this is a small detail that made the players happy.





As they themselves shared in the full patch notes report, this is one of the many new features present. In addition, they changed the rotation of the map. We used to be able to play Nuke and Office, but were replaced by Mirage along with various fixes for various bugs.

