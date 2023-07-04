China to restrict chip material exports as US weighs further restrictions

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) – China will control the export of some metals widely used in the semiconductor industry, its commerce ministry said on Monday in the latest move in an escalating trade war over access to microchip technology between Beijing and the United States.

The controls, which China says are meant to protect national security and interests, will force exporters to apply for permission to ship some gallium and germanium products.

According to media reports, measures to control the export of these rare elements, which Beijing considers strategic, have been taken at a time when Washington is considering new restrictions on sending high-tech microchips to China.

This summer, the United States and the Netherlands are also poised to deal a major blow to Chinese chip makers by further restricting sales of chip manufacturing equipment as part of efforts to prevent their technology from being used to support the military.

China’s control, which will come into force on August 1, will apply to eight gallium-related products: gallium antimonide, gallium arsenide, gallium metal, gallium nitride, gallium oxide, gallium phosphide, gallium selenide and indium gallium arsenide.

They will also apply to six germanium products: germanium dioxide, germanium epitaxially grown substrate, germanium ingot, germanium metal, germanium tetrachloride, and zinc germanium phosphide.

(Reporting by Xia Liu, Amy Lv, Dominic Patton and the Beijing News Department. Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Jason Neely and Tom Hoag, Spanish editing by José Muñoz)