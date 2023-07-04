Challengers Ascension: this is how the playoff bracket came about

The battle to get promoted to the VCT Americas is heating up, and the Challengers Ascension playoff bracket is in full swing.

After the first stage, the 6 teams that compete in the tournament enter the final race for a place in the most important Valorant league in the region. Ended this Sunday Group stage belonging Ascension Aspirants and was defined as playoff bracket. Here we tell you who they will face 9z and FUSIONrepresentatives of LATAM, in the first round.

Since last Friday, the top 6 Tier 2 teams in the region have been competing in the Challengers Ascension in Brazil. In this case, The prize for the tournament champion will be a seat in the VCT Americas during 2024 and 2025. From the Latin American side, the representatives are FUSION, as the champion of the North, and the 9z team, which was founded in the South. However, Latin American teams did not perform well in the group stage tournament. It should be noted that although the first stage of the Challengers Ascension was not a playoff stage, it determined the team’s place in the playoff bracket.

Playoff matches

Beginning with MERGER, I must say that the northern squad failed in their two performances and was the last in their group. That’s why, gotta face 00 nationsecond place in Group A. For my part, 9z got the same result and could not achieve victories in the first stage, and its next competitor will be the M80, North American Champion. The winners of each key will face The Union and The Guard, respectively, who finished first in each group. It is important to note that all playoff matches will be best of 3 (excluding the final) and that will have a double elimination format. In other words, the defeat of the Latin American teams in their first match will not mean withdrawal from the tournament.

Definitely, The Challengers Ascension Playoffs will start on July 3rd and end on Sunday the 9th. If you want to follow all the action and path of the Latin American teams in the competition, you can do so through Twitch.