Celebrity takeover of football clubs

A dream for many, a hobby for others, and a business for some. These are the celebrities who decided to buy a football club.

In recent years we have seen a unique trend among individuals with high purchasing power to acquire football clubs. The phenomenon is not new, but it began to gain more visibility in 2011 due to the acquisition of French club Paris Saint-Germain by Qatar Sports Investments, where the CEO figure is at the top. Nasir al-Khlafi. uniformly, The group owns about 20% of Sporting Clube de Braga., However, in recent years, “fashion” has occurred among artists, such as musicians and actors, as well as individuals far from the sporting field. The most recent and perhaps the most famous case is Ryan Reynolds and Robb buy Wrexham AFC McElhenny, How did the idea to buy the club come about? After the producers “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” watched a documentary on Netflix. With that in mind, let us tell you about celebrities who also decided to buy football clubs.

Michael B. Jordan

Known for giving face (literally) to the “Creed” franchise, but outside of the ring, Michael B. Jordan also fell in love with another sport, football. In 2022, the actor bought Premier League team AFC Bournemouth.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

In 2021, the acting duo bought Wrexham AFC from Wales for $2.5 million. A club with a long history, as well as the oldest stadium in the world. The club was in the National League for many years, the last non-professional league. This year the club achieved the much expected progress. In addition, the actors provided tremendous visibility to the Welsh Club. Of all the football clubs bought in recent times and perhaps ever, this was the most mediocre.

Lebron James

He is the only celebrity in this list who is a part of the sports field. One of the greatest basketball players of all time was associated with Liverpool FC for many years as a minority shareholder.

Matthew McConaughey

The “Interstellar” actor joined a group of investors who bought Austin FC in 2019. The Texas-raised actor was nicknamed the “Minister of Culture” to reflect the team’s identity among the local population.

Natalie Portman

From a galaxy far, far away to the North American Women’s Soccer League. Natalie Portman is the co-founder of the Angel City Club, which plays in the same league. there is a group of investors in the club where the names of jessica chastainSophia Bush, and Christina Aguilera,

Reese Witherspoon

In 2022, the American actress became one of the co-owners of the most recent MLS club, Nashville FC. The club is home to the largest soccer stadium in the United States.

will Ferrell

Who knew that the comedian was also the owner of a football club? Will Ferrell is one of the owners of Los Angeles FC along with players like Magic Johnson.

Do you know this side of artists? Have you seen the series?