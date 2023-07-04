Celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pokémon GO with a special event full of excitement and surprises!

Since its launch in the summer of 2016, this augmented reality mobile game has captivated players around the world, becoming a phenomenon that has endured for many years. And so, in commemoration of this milestone, Niantic prepared a holiday you won’t want to miss.

Anniversary event Pokémon GO will run from Thursday 6 July 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. local time. During this special week, players will find numerous bonuses, images of Pokémon, and many other surprises. And here is the great news! You will have a chance to catch the legendary Shiny Mew, but there will be a price to pay.

Two very special Pokémon, Wartotle and Blastoise, will be the stars of this anniversary party. If you encounter them in the wild, you may be able to see them wearing adorable party hats. But that’s not all, as on these dates you’ll also be able to meet other Mythical Pokémon more frequently, such as Squirtle in his own party hat, Pikachu dressed as a cake, Meowth, Ponyta, and many more!

Each day of the event will bring different bonuses to help you progress in your adventure. You will be able to enjoy bonuses such as doubling the experience for the catch, doubling the number of candies, half the distance required to hatch eggs, and friendship levels that will grow twice as fast, among other things. Get ready to take full advantage of these exclusive benefits!

But the jewel in the crown will undoubtedly be the chance to catch Shiny Mew. To access this unique experience, Niantic has created a clever investigative story called “All in One No. 151“. However, keep in mind that in order to unlock this investigation, you need to purchase a ticket worth 5 euros. You can buy it up to Wednesday, July 12 and you must unlock it between July 6th and 12th.

Once you have obtained and unlocked the master research, you will be able to complete research quests that will lead you to an exciting encounter with Shiny Mew. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to add this legendary Pokémon to your collection!

In addition to all the exciting activities, Niantic has shared some interesting statistics to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pokémon GO. This data shows the size of the community and the impact of the game over the years:

Team GO Rocket has fought over 17 billion battles, demonstrating the courage and determination of Trainers in their fight against evil. Over 11 billion raids have been completed, showcasing players working together to solve epic challenges together. Over 614 billion Pokémon have been caught, an impressive feat that highlights the dedication of trainers in capturing their favorite creatures. Over 11 billion Pokémon have been sold, strengthening bonds between players and strengthening friendships in the Pokémon world. More than 57 billion gifts have been sent – a show of generosity and camaraderie between players. There have been over 23 billion play sessions with friends, proving that Pokémon GO has created a global community united by their shared passion.

These numbers reflect the lasting impact Pokémon GO has had on the lives of millions of players around the world. Niantic has managed to create a unique gaming experience that goes beyond the mobile screen.

So get ready to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pokémon GO with an event full of fun, challenges and rewards. Be sure to use all power-ups, look for special Pokémon, and don’t miss your chance to catch Shiny Mew. Continue exploring the real world as you dive into the exciting Pokémon GO adventure!