CASE wants to say goodbye to victory

Bad news for CASE Esports. The Spanish team will not be able to continue in Ascension this season and it will not be the group that manages to reach the VCT EMEA. They failed to perform at their best and ended up losing heavily in their three games. The worst CASE came out just when they needed to play their best VALORANT.

They have lost 2-0 in the three games they have played, the first against the Apeks, the second against Gentle Mates and the third against Team Falcons two days ago. This led them to the fact that even today they have a new match against FOKUS, but the result will not help them advance to the next round of the tournament.Gentle Mates and Apeks have three wins each.

5th round, ascent, EMEA

Today is the fifth and final day of the Ascension Group Stage. Today we will know for sure the four teams that reach the semi-finals and the positions in which they do it. The first match will be Dsyre – Digital Athletics from Group A, which will take place at 17:00, the same time as Team Falcons – Apeks..

There will be a second shift later. The match between SAW and Acend will beginfight for the first place in group A, which will take place on 20:00. In the same time, CASE will play its last match against FOKUS in search of the first victory that will allow them not to leave this tournament empty.